    Pre-K students plant gardens

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    By Lorraine Emory
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School

    Part of the curriculum for the Pre-K program at Pierce Terrace Elementary School involves planting a garden in March.

    The students had “hands-on opportunities from digging, planting, watering, and weeding,” said Patricia Jolly, Pre-K teacher. The garden starts indoors with seedlings and move to outdoor planters.

    Pre-K teachers set expectations and anticipation high in learning with students by highlighting a handmade over-sized bulletin board and an 8-foot, three-dimensional tree with blossoms in the school’s front corridor.

    This unstructured lesson includes many sensory exercises that call on knowledge across all developmental and cognitive areas.

    Together, they planned, carried out, and solved problems while continuing to apply rich language, reading, and math abilities. Through this lesson, they could explore their inherent curiosity about the world around them and use their imaginations. Gardens educate us about caring for people and foster a feeling of community.

    Robbie Howard, Pre-K assistant, said, “Each child selected seeds to plant and checked their flowerpots daily.”

    The success of this project was not just the result of the student’s hard work but also a testament to the strong community spirit at PTES.

    Several Marines stationed at Fort Jackson and Department of Defense Education Activity school employee Robert White volunteered their time and skills to build the outdoor planters.

    These planters, made from recycled pallets, symbolize our shared commitment to the student’s education and well-being.

    “This is always a favorite each year,” Jolly said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Pierce Terrace

