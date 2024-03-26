Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering the Death March

    240323-A-JU979-6004

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | On March 23, more than 70 members of the Fort Jackson community and several ROTC...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    On March 23, more than 70 members of the Fort Jackson community and several ROTC cadets from the University of South Carolina, participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March conducted by the Fort Jackson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Participants were given the opportunity to choose from either a 26.2- or 14.2-mile route.

    The march memorializes the Bataan Death march in which tens of thousands of American and Filipino soldiers who surrendered to Japanese forces were forced to march more than 60 miles in the scorching heat though the Philippine jungles without food or water, and were forced to endure atrocities at the hands of their Japanese captors.

    Thousands died on the march and those who survived faced the hardships of overcrowded prisoner of war camps.

    Marchers participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March for many reasons: a personal challenge, the spirit of competition, or to foster esprit de corps in their unit. Some marched in honor of a family member or a particular veteran who was in the Bataan Death March or who was taken as a prisoner of war by the Japanese in the Philippines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:49
    Story ID: 467228
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering the Death March, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    240323-A-JU979-4525
    240323-A-JU979-2813
    240323-A-JU979-6421
    240323-A-JU979-6365
    240323-A-JU979-8041
    240323-A-JU979-9667
    240323-A-JU979-2577
    240323-A-JU979-5672
    240323-A-JU979-6004

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Bataan Death March
    Family MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT