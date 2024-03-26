Remembering the Death March

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | On March 23, more than 70 members of the Fort Jackson community and several ROTC...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | On March 23, more than 70 members of the Fort Jackson community and several ROTC cadets from the University of South Carolina, participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March conducted by the Fort Jackson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. see less | View Image Page

On March 23, more than 70 members of the Fort Jackson community and several ROTC cadets from the University of South Carolina, participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March conducted by the Fort Jackson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Participants were given the opportunity to choose from either a 26.2- or 14.2-mile route.



The march memorializes the Bataan Death march in which tens of thousands of American and Filipino soldiers who surrendered to Japanese forces were forced to march more than 60 miles in the scorching heat though the Philippine jungles without food or water, and were forced to endure atrocities at the hands of their Japanese captors.



Thousands died on the march and those who survived faced the hardships of overcrowded prisoner of war camps.



Marchers participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March for many reasons: a personal challenge, the spirit of competition, or to foster esprit de corps in their unit. Some marched in honor of a family member or a particular veteran who was in the Bataan Death March or who was taken as a prisoner of war by the Japanese in the Philippines.