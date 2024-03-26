Leader Staff Reports
The Fort Jackson Recycle Center holds quarterly shred days to help eliminate desk clutter and any documents that contain Personal Identifiable Information or PII. Shred days are open to the entire Fort Jackson community, including local retirees.
All types of paper with sensitive information were accepted at the event, except classified documents.
Shredding paper with your personal information provides a level of insurance against identity theft and misuse.
On the most recent Shred Day, March 26, the community worked together and lined up to drop paper off. The shredded paper was then sent to a paper mill to be recycled.
This is just one of the many components of Fort Jackson Regulation 200-9 - Qualified Recycling Program. Part of the QRP allows for units to “receive monetary incentives for collecting recyclable materials and delivering them to the recycling center.”
(Editor's Note: Some information for this article was written by Emily Hileman)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 09:24
|Story ID:
|467225
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson Shreds Safely, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT