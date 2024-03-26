Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Dubuque, Iowa



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Raymond U. Schlamp, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred April 6 at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, Iowa, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Dubuque, Schlamp was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. He was killed in action in September 1944, at age 28, after his unit came under heavy German fire as the men attempted to secure terrain near Dornot, France, known as the “Horseshoe Woods.”



Cloud was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 21, 2022, after his remains were exhumed from the Lorraine American Cemetery, Limey, France, in June 2021, for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Schlamp, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3704625/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-schlamp-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Goettsch Funeral Home, (319) 462-3535.



