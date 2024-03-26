Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Production Workforce with Individual Toolkits for Mechanics

As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) commitment to support its production workforce, the Production Resources Department (Code 900) is in the process of providing individual toolkits to shop mechanics specific to their trades.



These tools will be purchased, kitted and provided to shops through a phased rollout beginning later this year with 500 kits for the Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38).



In addition to improving quality of work life for the mechanics, assigned toolkits better enable nonstop execution of work in returning ships to the Fleet, as well as saving time on the Job Material List (JML) process.

Laura Herrin, Code 900 Process Improvement Director, is coordinating with waterfront leadership, ensuring all tooling will be at the ready based on lists of required tooling for each shop and fine-tuning kits as needed.



“Once these get out to the waterfront, we’re definitely going to get a lot of feedback, which is what we expect and what we want,” said Herrin. “I want folks to tell us, ‘I’d really like us to have this tool in the kit.’”



Replacement tools can be requested as needed through the Point-of-Use (POU) once it is stood up. Along with the toolkits, backpacks will be provided to each mechanic for transporting items. “We want to make it easy, convenient, as well as safe,” said Herrin. “Having to carry handbags down a ladder can be challenging, but this would fit on your back, and you have both hands free to climb down. We’ll also be including headlamps with each toolkit.”



Tool photos, descriptions and shop-specific toolkit lists will be incorporated into NNSY’s standard workbooks that provide information on work evolutions to assist mechanics in their daily duties.



Code 900 Process Improvement has been coordinating with Tool Control (Shop 06) and NNSY Supply Department (Code 500) on this extensive process change that will benefit the majority of the shipyard workforce delivering ships back to the Fleet. “I think this is definitely going to help and it’s exciting to have some real focus on it!” said Tool Room Supervisor Blanche Tetzlaff.



Once all tool items are received, the Code 900 Process Improvement team will begin the process of kitting with the assistance of Tool Control and Code 530 Material Handlers, as well as potentially new hires. “This gives them knowledge in being able to identify the tools as we’re putting the kits together,” said Herrin.



Code 900 has worked several improvements in recent months to better provide NNSY production mechanics the needed tools of the trade. This has included allowing NNSY ships/codes to purchase tools without the approval of Tool Control, and increasing the price limit for tooling required to be turned back in from $75 to $200 with the exception of items that require inspection, such as for calibration and electrical work.



“Our goal here is nonstop execution of work,” said Herrin. “Being able to keep folks out of standing in long lines at the tool rooms, having the tools ready and available for them and being able to easily replace any tools through the POU if a tool is damaged or lost. No work can be done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard without having the right tool.”



“We’re committed to supporting our people and resolve to give them whatever they need to succeed,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “I appreciate everyone’s efforts on this initiative. Maximizing each mechanic’s effectiveness and efficiency in day-to-day production work is of the utmost importance to support our mission and our Navy.”

