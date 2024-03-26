Soldier named ‘Ace of Syria’ for base defense

Northeastern Syria – What the average person uses as a toy, camera or tool, enemy forces use as a weapon of destruction. As drones are increasingly used as vehicles of chaos on the battlefield, Coalition Forces troops quickly adapt to combat them.



Prior to deployment, U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Green’s leadership selected him to attend the air defense course at Fort Drum, despite having no prior deployment experience and being relatively new to the Army. Their choice paid off, as often does, in a profession where excellence and potential can be found at any level.



“The sergeant major told me that I had five kills and said I was an ace,” said U.S. Army Spc. Green, at a forward operating base in northeastern Syria.



Spc. Dylan Green is an infantryman with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, New York. Green is from Houston, Texas and has been in the Army for three years. This was his first deployment.



Green earned the “ace” moniker after five confirmed kills of One-Way Unmanned Aerial System (OWUAS), also known as a one-way drone. He now has six confirmed kills.



“I had no idea what to expect,” said U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Green regarding the chance of using his air defense training during the deployment to Syria. The Fort Drum course consisted of abundant practice and real-world simulations with the equipment. Spc. Green received additional training once he arrived in theater to counter specific threats in the area.



He said he was nervous when he shot down his first one-way drone. “I fell back on my training and all the practice,” said Green.



Green emphasized, “If you just do the right thing and stick to your training, then you can grow a lot.”

