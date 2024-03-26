NNSY Implements Inside Shop Improvements to Better Service the Fleet

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) to...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) to accelerate on-time delivery of ships back to the Fleet, the Inside Machine Shop (Shop 31) is driving a number of improvements focused on work planning, coordination, and process flow. NNSY’s Mechanical Group Superintendent Benny Bray, discusses Shop 31 capabilities with Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, NAVSEA. see less | View Image Page

As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) to accelerate on-time delivery of ships back to the Fleet, the Inside Machine Shop (Shop 31) is driving improvements focused on work planning, coordination and process flow.



Shop 31 is prioritizing execution and visibility of work through its Production Control Center, a dedicated location in the shop for daily meetings with stakeholders to review work priorities and stoppages using large display monitors. “The Production Control Center is a tool that serves two purposes,” said NNSY Mechanical Group Superintendent Benny Bray. “First, it facilitates the identification and resolution of issues affecting throughput. Second, it establishes throughput goals and provides accountability around meeting those goals. Shop 31 metrics and throughput have increased throughout the last year stabilizing around the target goals we share with Waterfront Operations.”



Building on Shop 31’s success with the concept, Shop 51 has established its own Production Control Center, which has already been assisting in identifying ready work and work stoppage concerns.



Shop 31 has also been leveraging a work breakdown structure (WBS) to support other shops inside the shipyard and providing the corporation visibility of work for various ship platforms. “Correct WBS helps provide the correct resource demand, whether it be people or equipment, as well as fosters the visibility and predictability in not only Shop 31 execution schedule, but also allows other shops and the projects the same benefits which drives an overall more executable accurate project schedule which finishes on time,” said Bray.



Assisting the inside shop's aim for WBS flexibility, NNSY’s Engineering and Planning Department (Code 200) has developed alternate work breakdown structures for ten jobs along with planning a follow-up review to gauge effectiveness. Additionally, Shop 31 and Code 200 are collaborating to review documented deficiencies to determine jobs that may need additional repair instructions to help ensure continual execution of work.



“A lot of Inside Shop 31 work is actually not machine work, it is repair work which many times includes instructions to open, clean, inspect, repair/reassemble, and test,” said Bray. “Unfortunately, during the inspect portion of the work, 80 percent of the time a deficiency form (DF) is required to be initiated to document those issues found during inspection, which usually requires further technical direction and/or material to support completion of the work resulting in lost production and failure to achieve non-stop execution due to various work stoppages,” said Bray.



Through engagement with NAVSEA 04 and the Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) Inside Shop Pillar, Shop 31 has improved its workflow in its valve and pump section, while excessing equipment that no longer benefits the shop. “We have two additional sections in the works for this but in the meantime Shop 31 and C900F have taken the opportunity to partner with DLA-Aviation to expeditiously remove approximately 50 Industrial Plant Equipment items from Shop 31 which were to be excessed or rebuilt by DLA-A in the future,” said Bray. “This provided a less cluttered work environment, and freed up floor space for large component sail work. We have new equipment coming in and the reclaimed space allows our machines to be better strategically located for efficiency and throughput such as water-jets, new [computer numerical controlled] CNC mills and major preparations in our foundation for a much needed new shaft lathe.”



Other efforts assisting shop planning and performance of work at the shipyard have included refresher training provided to Shop 31 and Shop 51 supervisors. In helping to enhance the visibility of tracking components off ships and to the shops, the Supply Department’s Material Control Team (Code 530) has improved identifying all Pier Master Trailers. Additionally, the Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38) has held training on completing material control tags to better identify material.



“Through efforts like those of our Inside Machine Shop, we are continuing to work to become more predictable and reliable by focusing on the fundamentals of our business,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “I appreciate all the continued efforts to improve our production efficiency to support the Fleet, as well as rallying around what our people need every day in order to execute our mission.”