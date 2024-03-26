Reseda, California Native Leads the Development, Education of the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Leaders

Photo By Jessica Nilsson | Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James W. Kilby (center) poses with (l-r) Senior...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Nilsson | Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James W. Kilby (center) poses with (l-r) Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) Couse Director Mr. Carl Gerhard, VCNO Senior Enlisted Advisor CMDCM Matt Harris, SEA Deputy Director CMDCM Veronica C. Holliday, CMDCM SEA Director David P. Martinez and DCCM Jeff Tobey upon his arrival at the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy at Naval Station Newport, R.I., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. ADM Kilby spent 90 minutes speaking to and answering questions from enlisted leadership who are currently attending the schoolhouse. His remarks focused on “Get Real, Get Better” and what the Navy is doing to prepare for combat this decade. Questions from students centered around DMAP, pay issues and many other concerns. The SEA is the Navy's only professional military education institution dedicated to senior enlisted personnel, focusing on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness. see less | View Image Page

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. – A Reseda, California native and 1994 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School became only the second female director of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) during a change-of-charge ceremony, March 28, 2024.



Master Chief Veronica Holliday relieved Master Chief David Martinez and assumed the responsibility for the operation of the course of instruction for selected senior enlisted personnel to prepare them to better fulfill their leadership and management responsibilities, improve their communications skills, and enhance their capabilities and knowledge in the areas of military personnel and material resources, national security affairs, physical readiness and Sailor professional development.



“The SEA was designed to educate and further develop our senior enlisted leaders to help them fulfill their expanded and ever-widening role as global leaders,” said Holliday. “Through the education received at the SEA, they are better postured to provide counsel to their senior naval officers and act on the chief of naval operation’s priorities.”



The SEA provides an opportunity for students to engage in studies that broaden their educational experience and assist them in fulfilling today’s increasing senior enlisted responsibilities.



“Investing in the education of our senior enlisted leaders results in meeting the fleet's demands with leaders who can lead confidently, communicate clearly and have the courage to act at a moment’s notice with courage and integrity,” said Holliday. “The command gets a better-educated senior enlisted leader who fosters critical thinking and informed decision-making skills; a leader who encourages innovation and uses the problem-solving method to enhance performance at their command; a leader who has the understanding of the warrior toughness mindset and the importance of being able to perform under pressure.”



Holliday credits much of her success to the values her parents instilled in her at an early age.



“My parents always told me that I must work hard and never lose hope,” said Holliday. “My father said that just because I am a girl, it does not mean I cannot do what men can do and because I have an American education, there is no reason why I could not become a successful person and a good citizen of society.”



Like many of those who answered our nation’s call to service, Holliday joined the Navy to get direction in her life.



“The Navy provided me with discipline and direction,” said Holliday. “Once I found my ‘why’, I found purpose in my life. My family and I immigrated from Mexico to the United States when I was two years old. Serving in the Navy was an opportunity to give back to a country that welcomed my family and has done so much for me.”



With nearly 30-years of naval service, Holliday experienced firsthand the many challenges that enlisted Sailors face, and she offers inspiring words to anyone considering joining the military.



“If you want to be part of a winning team, join the Navy,” said Holliday. “Our camaraderie is unique and special. Our service to our nation is not a job; it is a way of life. Work-life balance is possible. Having a family and pursuing your higher-level education degree while serving in uniform is possible. We are the 1%, which 99% of Americans are counting on to defend freedom and democracy around the world. The responsibility we have is a heavy one. However, together as a team, we are America’s Warfighting Navy, and we are ready to execute our mission.”



Holliday also encourages other Sailors and veterans to share their Navy stories.



“I believe sharing stories of diversity, strength, resiliency, courage and accomplishments is important,” said Holliday. “As senior enlisted leaders, we have a responsibility to our Sailors and community to share our career paths and challenges, which we faced, and how we were able to overcome those challenges to excel in our profession.”



For more information about SEA, visit the command’s website at www.netc.navy.mil/SEA and follow the command’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USNSeniorEnlistedAcademy.