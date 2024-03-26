Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Red Hill Commander Provides Final Update

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade provides a final mission update in a video released March 27, 2024.

    Watch the video on the JTF-Red Hill mobile app or download a copy on JTF-RH’s DVIDS webpage.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

