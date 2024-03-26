JTF-Red Hill Commander Provides Final Update

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade provides a final mission update in a video released March 27, 2024.
Watch the video on the JTF-Red Hill mobile app or download a copy on JTF-RH’s DVIDS webpage.
For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.
