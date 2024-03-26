Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio

    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Dr. Mark Kortepeter,...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Dr. Mark Kortepeter, vice president for Research, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and Tiffany Helling, USUHS Office of Research senior manager, Strategic Partnerships and New Initiatives visited with leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory (TSRL).

    Kortepeter and Helling toured the facility and received a series of briefings ranging from Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine to Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts.

    In addition to his duties at USUHS, Kortepeter serves as the co-chair for the Indo-Pacific Research Alliance for Military Medicine (IPRAMM).

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 16:32
    Story ID: 467202
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USUHS Vice President visits Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio
    USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT