USUHS Vice President of Research visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 27, 2024) – Dr. Mark Kortepeter, vice president for Research, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and Tiffany Helling, USUHS Office of Research senior manager, Strategic Partnerships and New Initiatives visited with leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory (TSRL).



Kortepeter and Helling toured the facility and received a series of briefings ranging from Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine to Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts.



In addition to his duties at USUHS, Kortepeter serves as the co-chair for the Indo-Pacific Research Alliance for Military Medicine (IPRAMM).



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.