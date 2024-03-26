Dutch Mariniers Hone Skills at Cherry Point Ranges

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mario Ramirez | Korps Mariniers with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps launch from the docks at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mario Ramirez | Korps Mariniers with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps launch from the docks at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in fast-raiding interception and special forces craft during a live-fire exercise into the waters of the Neuse River, North Carolina, March 19, 2023. The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps utilized MCAS Cherry Points training areas to conduct sea-to-sea and sea-to-shore live-fire drills, allowing the Korps Mariniers to hone skills and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, North Carolina — The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, or Korps Mariniers, recently conducted a live-fire exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, utilizing Bombing Targets 9 and 11. The exercise took place on March 19 and 20, showcasing the capabilities of the Dutch force’s fast-raiding interception and special forces craft.



The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, known for its expertise in amphibious operations and special forces tactics, chose Cherry Point as its training ground because of the unmatched training capacity it offers. 1st Lt. Joren Vreman, a boat platoon commander for the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, expressed his appreciation for Cherry Point's unique environment, stating, "Cherry Point offers great live-fire training opportunities that we don't get in our homeland. It allows us to enhance our skills and drills."



The exercise aimed to further strengthen the Royal Mariniers’ readiness and interoperability, according to Vreman, who emphasized the importance of training alongside allies. “With the instability of today, it is very important to continue to train alongside NATO allies,” he remarked.



According to Vreman, the live-fire exercise at Cherry Point demonstrated the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps' commitment to maintaining its proficiency in complex operations and its dedication to working seamlessly with allied forces. The exercise showcased its ability to operate its specialized craft in challenging environments and execute precision strikes on designated targets.



MCAS Cherry Point, known for its extensive training facilities and unique training spaces capable of facilitating realistic scenarios, continues to serve as a premier training location for Department of Defense service branches, as well as international military units. The partnership between the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps and Cherry Point exemplifies the bond between NATO allies.





The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps concluded its live-fire exercise at Cherry Point, and its Marines returned home with enhanced skills and a strengthened commitment to safeguarding peace and security, both at home and abroad.