All American Races: A 100th Race to Remember

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Rain and more rain were forecasted but held out during the All American Races at Fort Liberty on March 23, 2024. Over 2,000 runners ages one to 80 took off at the starting lines after Bravo Battery, 1/319th Field Artillery Regiment’s (Airborne) 105mm Howitzer cannon blasted through the noise. The races consisted of a Half Marathon and a 5K.



“The All American Races is an event the community always looks forward to,” said Amanda Cahill, Special Events Coordinator in the Community Recreation Division of Fort Liberty Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “It brings together Soldiers, Families and volunteers who come out and support each other at this fun annual event.”



The oldest runner in the Half Marathon race has completed his 100th race — 59 marathons in all 50 states, D.C., and seven continents. The 79-year-old completed his 41st All American Races Half-Marathon. Mike Dhunjishah was born in a Japanese POW camp, Shantung Compound, in Weihsien, China, in February 1945.



“My wife and I completed the original marathon in Athens in 2010, the 2,500th anniversary of the battle,” said Dhunjishah. “We even got a neat T-shirt that says 490 B.C – 2010 A.D.”



Dhunjishah was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1990 and believes that running has helped him stabilize his condition. The Vietnam Veteran became a U.S. citizen after enlisting in the Army and stationed at then-Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division in 1964.



“A week after returning from Vietnam, I got married to Linda Sue Jackson, who I met at Women’s College, which is now the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, before I deployed,” said Dhunjishah. “Linda ran her first marathon at 60 years old.”



The races give the runners and walkers in the Fort Liberty community the chance to compete against one another, other racing teams, and themselves. All skill levels are welcome to participate, and training for the races improves the wellness, fitness, and health of those who do.



“The races are important to the supporting organizations and volunteers because they are made up of people who like to help others,” said Cahill. “The jobs they do on race day are very rewarding and we couldn’t do it without them.”



The top three male and female finishers in both races received awards.



All American Half Marathon 2024 Results:

• 1st Place Men’s Half Marathon: Conner Peloquin – One hour, 17 minutes and 24 seconds

• 2nd Place Men’s Half Marathon: Wyatt McIntyre – One hour, 18 minutes and nine seconds

• 3rd Place Men’s Half Marathon: Ajay Jackson – One hour, 22 minutes and 15 seconds



• 1st Place Women’s Half Marathon: Laura Hanson – One hour, 22 minutes and 33 seconds

• 2nd Place Women’s Half Marathon: Haley Seaward – One hour, 30 minutes and 36 seconds

• 3rd Place Women’s Half Marathon: Janina Simmons – One hour, 34 minutes and 16 seconds







All American 5K 2024 Results:

• 1st Place Men’s 5K: Tyler Rackley – 18 minutes and 16 seconds

• 2nd Place Men’s 5K: Bradly Garcia – 18 minutes and 20 seconds

• 3rd Place Men’s 5K: Devon McGee – 19 minutes and 16 seconds



• 1st Place Women’s 5K: Danielle Kitchen – 21 minutes and 17 seconds

• 2nd Place Women’s 5K: Nirissa Hernandez – 21 minutes and 55 seconds

• 3rd Place Women’s 5K: Madison Stubbs – 22 minutes and 21 seconds



The results for both the half marathon and the 5K are available at https://areep.com/results/live/index.php?ID=162.