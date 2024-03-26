Army leadership observes quality of life efforts on Fort Johnson

Photo By Angie Thorne | Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen (center), Headquarters Department of the Army deputy chief of...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen (center), Headquarters Department of the Army deputy chief of staff, G-9, tours a child development center during a visit to Fort Johnson March 20-21 to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army photo by Antoine Aaron) see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Headquarters Department of the Army deputy chief of staff, G-9, and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, United States Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, visited the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson March 20-21.

Vereen toured the installation to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Soldiers and Families, while Colloton traveled to Fort Johnson to conduct a command program review of the projects the Fort Worth District United States Army Corps of Engineers are working on to support the Soldiers and Families of Fort Johnson.

Colloton’s visit allows her to see this work first hand to better understand the impact it has made and will make for the Fort Johnson community.

Due to the similarity of their purposes, their tours overlapped.

Colloton said she is extremely proud of the work the Fort Worth District is doing to serve the men and women of Fort Johnson and their Families.

“Our strong partnership with the Fort Johnson garrison ensures we safely deliver quality projects on time and on budget to support this important mission,” she said.

Vereen emphasized the importance of these trips to provide valuable insight to bring back and share across the Army.

“Immersing ourselves in the Soldier experience allows us to develop policies that enhance the well-being and readiness of our force,” Vereen said.

The itinerary included tours of barracks, new construction, housing, child development centers, the School Age Center, and STARBASE, a Department of Defense Youth Program that gives local children an opportunity to help improve their knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math in an interactive way.

For Vereen, visiting installations like Fort Johnson is essential to making informed decisions, especially when it comes to the importance of direct interactions with Soldiers. Vereen’s itinerary took this into consideration by making time stop at the Fort Johnson Home of Heroes Recreation Center, headquarters of the installation’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, to talk to Soldiers and make a critical connection to better understand what they need.

“These visits and Soldier interactions allow us to validate our policies and gain firsthand knowledge of the Soldier experience,” Vereen said. “Through quality of life visits, we bridge the gap between strategic intent and solutions at the local level, ensuring every decision is centered on taking care of our Families and ultimately, the readiness of our Soldiers.”

Touring barracks and actively listening to Soldiers isn’t merely a routine check.

“It’s a commitment to understanding the life and experiences of our Soldiers. Their insights, challenges and suggestions provide invaluable perspectives in shaping barracks policies that prioritize their comfort, safety and morale, ultimately strengthening our entire force from the ground up,” Vereen said.

Just as important is visiting Family housing and listening to the Families as they provide firsthand accounts of the nuances of their daily lives.

“Their feedback helps us understand and guide us in ensuring housing policies foster a positive, thriving environment where our Families can truly feel at home,” Vereen said.

Touring child development centers and actively engaging with caregivers helps prioritize the well-being of Army Families’ youngest members.

“By immersing ourselves in these spaces and listening to the needs and experiences of parents and child care staff, we gain invaluable insights that shape policies to ensure these centers remain nurturing and enriching environments, where every child can flourish,” Vereen said.

After touring the School Age Center, Colloton agreed with Vereen about the importance of putting military children and Families first.

“Soldiers can do their jobs better if they know their Family is being taken care of,” Colloton said.

The strength of the Army begins and ends with Soldiers and Families.

“We are committed to providing them with the best resources and care,” Vereen said. “That’s why these visits are so important.”

The visit to Fort Johnson by Vereen and Colloton is an example of continuing efforts by Army leadership to improve quality of life.