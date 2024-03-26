VFA-213 Pilots and a Weapons Systems Officer participate in FAA Virtual Women’s History Month Celebration

Courtesy Photo | VFA-213 Pilots and a Weapons Systems Officer participate in Federal Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VFA-213 Pilots and a Weapons Systems Officer participate in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Virtual Women’s History Month Celebration. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) invited women serving in naval aviation, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, to participate in their annual celebration on March 26, 2024. see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia – In honor of Women’s History Month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) invited women serving in naval aviation, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, to participate in their annual celebration on March 26.



Throughout the month of March, the FAA has been sharing aviation-centric stories honoring female pilots, air crew and maintenance professionals. The FAA wanted to extend the appreciation to naval aviation and offered VFA-213 pilots and a Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) to participate in a virtual discussion with women and girls across the country. This year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”



“They are the perfect people to focus on because their life story and background defines intersectionality,” said Gioia Albi, Federal Women’s Program Manager, Office of Civil Rights, Federal Aviation Administration. “We know that they will inspire and empower women and young children to overcome their doubts and move on to fulfilling their dreams.”



Bridget Turner, an FAA employee and president of the Technical Women’s Organization guided the engagement with the audience and VFA-213 during this 60-minute virtual event.



Lt. Cmdr. Amber Somma, originally from Nashville, Tennessee graduated from Walla Walla University in Walla Walla, Washington, with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management. She received her commissioning in September 2012 and has qualified to fly both the E-2C Hawkeye and the F/A-18F Super Hornet.



“Female aviators have been making history for decades, thanks to their efforts, we have the opportunity to carry on their legacy and continue to provide pave the way for future generations,” Somma said.



Lt. Rebecca Ryan, originally from Star Valley, Wyoming, graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Science in 2017 and also participated in the panel discussion.



“In the expansive realm of naval aviation, it’s not solely the aircraft that defines our journey. Rather, it is the remarkable contributions of women that lend a transformative depth to our endeavors,” Ryan said.



Ryan earned her Wings of Gold in October 2020 and began training as an F/A-18F Super Hornet pilot.



Lt. Antonia King, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, followed in her father’s footsteps and joined the Navy. She is currently a WSO with VFA-213.



“I encourage any woman who dreams of flying to go for it! Every day the number of women in fighter aviation increases and it’s exciting to be a part of history making it the norm. I recognize how lucky I am to be in a squadron with multiple women and supportive men. I have seen firsthand how working together makes us a stronger Navy,” King said.



King graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2016 acquiring a Bachelor of Science in Risk Management.



Today, there are approximately 160,000 women serving in the Department of the Navy's (DON) total force, with 53% of them on active duty, 10% reserve, and 37% United States appropriated fund civilian personnel. The DON is strengthened by the courageous women who have shared their stories and paved the way for future generations.