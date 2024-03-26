SEAC visit to 459th ARW promotes transformation and Reserve integration

Courtesy Photo | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy Black, visited the 459th Air Refueling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy Black, visited the 459th Air Refueling Wing to participate in an air refueling orientation flight on the Air Force Reserve unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft on March 19, 2024. The SEAC also spoke to Joint Base Andrews service members later in the day during an All Hands call at the 459th ARW auditorium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi) see less | View Image Page

The 459th Air Refueling Wing had the pleasure of hosting the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, for a day, March 19, 2024. The visit provided the Nation’s top enlisted member the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wing’s Air Force Reserve mission.



The SEAC advises the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) on matters relating to the Joint Force, not solely matters that apply to any singular Armed Service. During his time here, he met with enlisted members across the base to include Guard, Reserve, and active-duty Airmen. Black emphasized the importance of the individual services’ capabilities and how they come together to be greater than the sum of their parts in the form of the Joint Force.



“We’re in a bit of a pivotal time in our history,” said Black. “Coming out of a long 28-years-plus of low intensity conflict and counterinsurgency, we really have to start talking differently about how our role in the U.S. military to protect our constitution and the freedoms of our Nation is a very different conversation than we’ve had over the last couple of decades.”



The 459th ARW Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Sharese Junious, echoed the SEAC’s vision for the future. She said our approach must shift because times have changed. “Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (#19) JoAnne Bass stated many times over her tenure, ‘What got us here, won’t get us there,’ said Junious. “As we work and train to be prepared to defend our country against our pacing threat, we must think and do things differently than we have done before.”



The SEAC’s and the Command Chief’s comments show they are in alignment with the CJCS key focus area to Develop the Joint Force of the Future and Chief of the Air Force Reserve’s top priority of Transforming for the Future.



The SEAC met with a small group of Airmen at the 459th, as well as the wing’s senior leaders, and a larger group of Airman from across the base. He spent a long day at the wing, sharing his experience as a service member and his perspective as the top enlisted member of the U.S. Military. From what he’s seen, reserve forces are integral to national defense.



“I think when we see a reservist amongst any of these components, mobilized to reinforce some of the things that active components are also doing or even now going into independent missions that are away from active component, that’s all part of our national defense,” said Black.



The 459th ARW Commander, Col. Corey Reed, ensures this Air Force Reserve unit is ready to contribute to national defense. In alignment with the leadership priorities mentioned above, Reed pushes a local priority of Accelerate Innovation to Compete and Deter in the High-End Fight.



“Our local priorities are purposely aligned with higher-level priorities,” said Reed. “This total synchronization across the board will drive our training, readiness, and innovation to meet the demands of any potential future conflicts. Having the SEAC here at this Air Force Reserve wing further drives home essential priorities and inspires our war fighters.”



The SEAC began his visit participating in an aerial-refueling mission with the wing’s 756th Air Refueling Squadron aboard the unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. There, he received a closeup view of the crucial Air Power capability generated by air crew.



Upon his return, he met with members of the wing for a candid discussion over lunch, providing them with an opportunity to ask any and all questions as long as time permitted.



After the lunch, he wrapped up the day with an All Hands call open to Joint Base Andrews Airmen. Doing things differently to drive innovation was one advisement, but he also talked about Joint Force needs and what his office focuses on, specifically.



“We have eight different lines of effort,” said Black. “I’d say a few of the most important ones are obviously quality of life, pay and compensation for our service members, developing a warfighting force, advancing enlisted professional military education on the Joint side, and developing relationships with partners and allies. I’m really focused on Total Force Fitness: how we think of mind, body, and spirit of service members, not just medical and dental, but everything. Holistic Human Performance.”



Command Chief Junious is also focused on developing Joint integration. “In addition to being Multi-Capable Airmen, Reserve Airmen must understand the importance and need of ‘jointness’ to strengthen our military capabilities and the importance of being able to function and operate in a joint environment with our sister services, allies, and partners.”



The SEAC sees the Reserve component’s role in national defense as important and necessary. When it comes to preparing for future war, he asks one thing of Reserve service members.



“A statement I always like to make, having worked with Reserves in combat as well, is ‘Be ready. Be ready.’”