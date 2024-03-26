TRFB Sailors Reinvested Into Excellence

Story by Marvin Frilles, Regional NAMTS Coordinator



Two Sailors from Trident Refit Facility, Bangor's (TRFB) Hydraulics Repair shop, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Charles Hickox and Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Ronald Jumbelick, are taking their involvement in the Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) program to new heights.



TRFB’s Hydraulics Repair shop is a team of civilians and Sailors that work together to repair, restore and overhaul a wide range of equipment used to maintain Ohio-class submarines.



Hickox, from a hamlet called Laurel, NY, completed his NAMTS Hydraulic Repair Technician Job Qualification Requirements (JQR) at TRFB to such an impressive degree that he became the only TRFB Sailor authorized to qualify other Sailors in the Processes section of the Submarine Auxiliaryman Hydraulic Repair JQR. His efforts have led to improved active participation in the NAMTS program.



“Whenever we get assets in the shop, I make sure that everyone gets cycled through and gets hands-on training,” said Hickox. “I make sure they even learn about all the paperwork involved too. If there’s no assets available, we use the mock-ups.”



Hickox's pursuit of excellence extends beyond his technical role. He currently serves as the acting president of TRFB’s Welfare and Recreation Committee, spearheading the organization and planning of command functions and fundraisers that benefit the welfare of all. As the color guard captain, Hickox leads a team of Sailors representing the command at public events, ranging from Seattle Seahawks football games to naval ceremonies. His hard work and dedication were recognized in 2023 when he received the Bremerton Navy League's Maintenance Person of the Year award and was honored as TRFB’s Junior Sailor of the Year, Fiscal Year 2023. Most recently, in March 2024, he was meritoriously advanced to the rank of Petty Officer First Class.



Jumbelick, from Las Vegas, is another standout Hydraulics Repair shop Sailor making strides in the NAMTS program. Upon his arrival at TRFB, he quickly familiarized himself with the NAMTS Submarine-specific Job Qualification Requirements (JQRs). Despite the Submarine Auxiliaryman NAMTS Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC) not yet being approved, Jumbelick demonstrated his commitment by enrolling in the program.



“I wanted to do more for myself, learn more, and just be better,” Jumbelick stated.



Jumbelick enrolled into the Submarine Auxiliaryman Hydraulics Technician JQR and is on track to complete his qualification ahead of schedule, aiming to be the first in the Navy to achieve this feat.



Recently, all four NAMTS Submarine Auxiliaryman JQR’s, Hydraulic Repair, Pump Repair, Valve Repair, and Refrigeration Repair Technician, were assigned their Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC) and will be awarded to Sailors who complete these JQRs.



In addition to volunteering as a NAMTS candidate, Jumbelick has taken on the role of Hydraulics Repair shop NAMTS coordinator at TRFB, where he maintains one of the best records for ensuring Sailor progress and remains highly engaged in his responsibilities. He proudly carries forward his father’s legacy of service in the Navy’s submarine force and shares his rate, Machinist Mate Auxiliary. With a dedication to pursuing a long-term career in the Navy, Jumbelick aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps and achieve the rank of Chief Petty Officer.



Hickox and Jumbelick embody the spirit of excellence that inspires both the Navy and the NAMTS program. Their dedication ensures the continued development of competent and confident Journeyman-level Sailors, poised to effectively support the fleet.

