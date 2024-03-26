Moody, Lowndes County host Air Force soccer tryouts

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base was selected to host the 2024 Armed Forces Sports Soccer Trial Camp and championship week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 20-April 10.



Thirty-six Department of the Air Force service members from across the globe have come to South Georgia looking for the chance to be one of the 18 to play for the Air Force Soccer Team.



To prepare for the final championship week in Albany, Georgia, April 2-10, 2024, Moody has partnered with the local community at Lowndes High School to use their indoor and outdoor fields for the athletes to practice.



“We’re honored to be picked as hosts and we’re excited about working with Lowndes County because we’ve had wonderful experiences working with them in the past,” said Steve Black, 23rd Force Support Squadron Fitness & Sports Programs director.



In order for the coaches to evaluate the players’ performance throughout the next few weeks, a few scrimmages will be held against semi-pro teams as well as daily practices.



Samuel McNell, 58th Special Operations Wing HH-60G Pave Hawk Pilot and Air Force Soccer Team coach, is looking forward to watching the athletes perform.



“We’re looking for a win,” McNell said. “We want to rebound from last year, learn lessons from the past, and show grit and determination to come home with a championship.”



During the championship week, soccer players from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces will compete against each other in a bracketed system to see who will bring home the win.



“We’re looking forward to seeing the culmination of their hard work paying off in the Armed Forces Soccer championship,” Black said. “We also hope to see people come out to support the team and cheer them on.”



If interested in attending the championship week, the tournaments will be open for the public to view at Albany State University (ASU) on the dates below:



-Wednesday, April 3, 2024, starting at 3 p.m. at the ASU West Campus, Field 1



-Friday, April 5, 2024, starting at 4 p.m. at the ASU West Campus, Field 2



-Sunday, April 7, 2024, starting at 4 p.m. at the ASU West Campus, Field 1



The final match will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2024, starting at 4 p.m. at the ASU West Campus, Field 1

