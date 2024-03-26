Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Liberal, Missouri

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Julius G. Wolfe, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred April 5 at Liberal City Cemetery, Liberal, Missouri. Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, Missouri, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Liberal, Wolfe was assigned to Company B, 149th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater. He was killed in action June 6, 1944, when the Landing Craft Infantry (Large) 92, he was serving aboard, burst into flames after it was struck by an underwater mine, as it steamed toward Omaha Beach, Normandy France. Wolfe was 20 years old. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 21, 2023, after his remains were exhumed for laboratory analysis from Normandy American Cemetery, Normandy, France, in 2021.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Wolfe, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3706654/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-wolfe-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Greenlawn Funeral Home North, (417) 833-1111.



