Special Agents Represent Army CID at On-Base Job Fair in Baumholder, Germany

Two Germany-based special agents represented the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at the Army Community Service Job Fair in Baumholder, Germany, March 14.



Special Agent Torey Lewis, from the Army CID Kaiserslautern resident agency, and Special Agent Andrew Kley, from the Wiesbaden resident agency set up an information booth at the Rheinlander Community Center on Smith Barracks and spoke with more than 40 job seekers on opportunities within the U.S. Army’s premier investigative organization. Attending job fairs and engaging with members of our Army communities gives special agents, and other members of the Army CID family, the opportunity to explain and emphasize the importance of the Army CID mission.



Some of the job seekers were interested in becoming a special agent, but many inquired about administrative, logistical, public affairs and non-agent law enforcement positions.



Army CID – a diverse, complex federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide – relies on a highly skilled workforce with wide-ranging experiences. From special agents and forensic scientists to cyber investigators, human resources and logistics specialists, each of our positions plays a critical role in helping transform Army CID into a premier federal investigative agency that protects Army personnel and property from serious criminal threats. Being a part of Army CID has a direct, positive impact on our Army communities around the world.



Find out what it takes to work for Army CID on our website www.cid.army.mil/Join-CID and see new job opportunities on our LinkedIn and X.

