Women of the 62d Airlift Wing honor the female service members who paved the way

In a commemoration of progress and equality, the women of the 62d Airlift Wing perform a five day all female mission in honor of the pivotal role played by their predecessors in paving the way for their accomplishments.



Without the efforts of female service members who came before them, an all-female crew would have been an improbable feat.



“It’s really inspiring thinking about the women who led the way in a primarily male-dominated field,” said Airman 1st Class Holly Benish, loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron. “The first female loadmaster joined in 1981, which is pretty recent compared to other career fields. It’s an honor to follow in their footsteps and carry on their legacy.”



Recent statistics underscore the progress made by female service members within the U.S. Air Force. According to data provided by the Department of Defense, the percentage of women serving in the Air Force has risen steadily over the past decade. Ten years ago, women comprised approximately 18% of the Air Force's total force. Today, that figure stands at over 21%, marking a notable increase in representation.



The journey toward gender equality in the military has been marked by perseverance and determination, exemplified by the trailblazing efforts of pioneers such as Brig. Gen. Jeanne M. Holm, who promoted in 1973 becoming the first female general officer in the Air Force, and Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first female pilot selected to fly with the USAF Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron in 2005.



“One of my first NCOs mentored me, set the standards for our shop and helped everyone learn the ropes,” said Senior Airman Priscilla Penaflor, wing current operations scheduler from the 62d Operations Support Squadron. “She was hard working and an inspiration to everyone. Having a female role model shaped me into the type of Airman I am now.”



The admission of women into military academies played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of female service within the Air Force. On June 28, 1976, history was made when the first cohort of women entered the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) as cadets, breaking down barriers and setting the stage for future generations of female leaders.



Reflecting on the legacy of those who paved the way, Capt. Ellen Barry, instructor pilot with the 8th Airlift Squadron, emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of female service members throughout history.



"Our ability to operate as an all-female crew is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the women who came before us," remarked Barry. "Their sacrifices and determination have enabled us to pursue our passions and serve.”

