Naval Air Station Lemoore Hero Wall Mural

The unveiling of a new mural at the Naval Air Station Lemoore Security building was marked in a presentation with remembrance and gratitude. Providing a physical and emotional memorial for Master-At-Arms (MA) for years to come, this solemn tribute, designed by artist Diane Presley, honors six MA’s who died while on duty: 2nd Class Oscar J. Temores, 2nd Class Mark Mayo, 2nd Class Michael J. Brodsky, 2nd Class Sean E. Brazas, 1st Class John Douangdara, and 2nd Class Michael Monsoor.



Security Officer Ensign Glenn Rakowski says this mural and remembering the legacy of the six fallen MA's is a daily reminder for his Sailors that he hopes will drive pride when they go through their tough days, "I wanted to ensure that Naval Air Station Lemoore didn't miss the mark with preserving legacy, the appreciation and honor of the gold star families connected to these men and also to give them a light at the end of the tunnel that we are all on the same team fighting for the greater good and ideals of our country."



The MA rate, which some refer to as a military police officer, is a job that encompasses security details on a much larger scope. This law enforcement community provides a wide range of critical services to every part of the Navy, including crime prevention programs, protective service to high-ranking dignitaries or government officials, military working dog handlers, and serving as security advisors for squadrons, to name a few.



The unveiling presentation was attended by NASL CO CAPT Shawn O'Connor, NASL CMC Joe Silveira, the NASL security unit, NASL personnel, and most importantly, the gold star family members of Temores, including his wife and son.



Walking past the mural, Presley points out the small details she included like the six stars around the emblem to represent the six service members. She says this was a very meaningful project and that it was an emotional process. She comes from a military family and is a longtime friend of ENS Rakowski and his wife. Presley says it was an easy decision to book an airline ticket from Kansas City to Fresno when she got the phone call from Rakowski with this idea, "It's an honor and a gift to be able to give this back to the military community."



Just as ENS Rakowski drew inspiration for this memorial from previous commands, he hopes to see more tributes like the one now prominently displayed at his security unit: "I really hope this has a ripple effect because we owe it to the six families."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:38 Story ID: 467104 Location: LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 140 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Station Lemoore Hero Wall Mural, by Sarah Thrasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.