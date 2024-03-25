Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training

    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann | An AH-64 Apache from the 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 1st Armored Division Combat...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    FORT BLISS, N.M. – U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and Belgian army soldiers participated in joint-training exercise Operation Sandlot in the Fort Bliss range in New Mexico, March 13-15, 2024.

    Tactical air control party specialists coordinated air-to-ground strikes with F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and AH-64 Apaches from Fort Bliss.

    “It’s a good chance for us to come together and share tactics, techniques, and procedures so that we are ready to deploy,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Brownridge, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron assistant director of operations.

    NATO allies come to the United States to learn from Air Force and Army assets and techniques, then disseminate that knowledge when they return to their home bases.

    “It’s good to see different ways of doing it,” said Belgian army Capt. Tom Kennes, joint terminal attack control training facilitator. “If we go downrange with them, we’ll already have a baseline on how they work.”

    Training with the MQ-9 is of particular importance to the Belgians because they will receive their own later in 2024.

    “It’s a good opportunity across NATO for them to come use our assets,” Brownridge said.

    Cooperative exercises are nothing new to Holloman, as the F-16s and MQ-9s based there are often used in training exercises with Fort Bliss. In 2022, the MQ-9s participated in the biennial Rim of the Pacific, a maritime exercise that included participants from 28 nations.

    Developing people, generating readiness, projecting power and developing integrated capabilities are at the core of the Department of the Air Force’s mission to reoptimize for great power competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:44
    Story ID: 467085
    Location: FORT BLISS, NM, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss
    7th ASOS hosts combined joint airstrike training at Fort Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    New Mexico
    Tactical Air Control Party
    ASOS
    Air Support Operations Squadron
    Belgian army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT