Corps and the city of Northfield, Minnesota, partner on environmental project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will provide $3.95 million this fiscal year to the city of Northfield, Minnesota, to design and construct a new water treatment facility.



A new water treatment plant is necessary to lower levels of manganese in the drinking water to ensure safe drinking water on the west side of Northfield. The new facility will be located on the west side of the city, or 1353 Hall Avenue. It is anticipated the project will take 36 months to complete, once started.



The project is estimated to cost $3.9 million for phase 1 of design and construction of the water treatment plant. It will be funded under the Corps of Engineers’ Environmental Infrastructure Section 219 projects.



“We’re looking forward to partnering with the city of Northfield on this water treatment plant project. Ensuring safe drinking water is a key mission goal of our environmental infrastructure program.” said Corps’ Project Manager Michelle Prosser.



The St. Paul District’s environmental infrastructure programs assist communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems. By the end of 2023, the district has assisted more than 56 communities with this program.

