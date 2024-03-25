1st MAW Marine Named Marine Aviator of the Year

Photo By Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shane Gentry, an MQ-9A MUX/MALE pilot with Marine Unmanned...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shane Gentry, an MQ-9A MUX/MALE pilot with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing poses for a photo at MAG-24 headquarters, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, March 25, 2024. Gentry was awarded the Marine Corps Aviation Association’s Alfred A. Cunningham award for his superior performance. The award also names the recipient the Marine Aviator of the Year and is the highest honor a Marine aviator can achieve during their career. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney) see less | View Image Page

On March 14, 2024, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shane R. Gentry, an MQ-9A MUX/MALE pilot with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, was awarded the Marine Corps Aviation Association’s Alfred A. Cunningham award.



The Alfred A. Cunningham award was established in memory of Alfred A. Cunningham who is known as “The Father of Marine Aviation,” and recognizes a Marine Aviator with superior performance. The award also names the recipient the Marine Aviator of the Year and is the highest honor a Marine aviator can achieve during their career.



For Maj. Gentry, it is the result of years of hard work and dedication. Gentry joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2014 with a strong desire to serve his country, lead Marines and wear the uniform with honor. As he reflected on the beginnings of his career, Gentry said, “I never thought I would be an MQ-9A pilot, but I’m grateful to be in the position I am in.”



“After The Basic School, I piloted the RQ-7 Shadow, followed by the RQ-21A Blackjack. I was extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to follow each transition Marine Corps Unmanned Aviation has endured. When the transition to the MQ-9A MUX/MALE began, I was selected to stay on as a pilot, which is where I’ve been for the past two years,” he explained.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Nicholas Law, commanding officer of VMU-3, spoke about Gentry’s recognition with pride. “Maj. Gentry has excelled at every task while a member of VMU-3, showcasing an unrivaled drive for excellence, truly pushing the bounds of how the Marine Corps thinks about and employs advanced aircraft systems,” Law said. “As one of the most experienced instructors in our ready room, Maj. Gentry has made an outsized contribution to the proficiency of our aircrew. His talent for imparting his knowledge upon the next generation of pilots is unmatched,” he added.



Maj. Gentry’s impact to VMU-3 reaches beyond his experience and expertise in the workplace. “What many may not know about Maj. Gentry,” Law explains, “is he is the Marine who volunteers to stand duty on holidays. His continued selfless attitude and commitment to his team is what separates him and showcases his leadership.”



While others praise him for his achievement, Gentry attributes his success to the Marines he works with. “I don’t believe this is an individual award, it is really a culmination of the tireless work and effort every Marine assigned to VMU-3 has put forth over the past year,” he says. “The Marines of VMU-3 have fantastic leadership, drive, motivation and enthusiasm. I am just fortunate enough to be a beneficiary of what they accomplish every single day.”



Gentry humbly acknowledges that there are countless Marine Aviators who work hard and are deserving of the award but may not receive the explicit recognition they deserve.



“Marine Corps Aviation is pushing the boundaries of what has been done in the past, and it is simply amazing,” Gentry exclaims. “Alfred A. Cunningham changed and redefined the service. That is exactly what is happening today. There is no better place to be and no greater pride to have than to be a Marine Corps Aviator.”