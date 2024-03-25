Wearing eclipse glasses or viewers a must to keep your eyes healthy

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Fort CAVAZOS, Texas - Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center optometry experts urge Fort...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Fort CAVAZOS, Texas - Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center optometry experts urge Fort Cavazos beneficiaries to protect their eyes from injury during the upcoming Solar Eclipse. Safety for your eyes is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse and most know not to view the eclipse without specialized glasses. However, some are unaware that you should not use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. Those require different types of solar filters. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center optometry experts urge Fort Cavazos beneficiaries to protect their eyes from injury during the upcoming Solar Eclipse.

Safety for your eyes is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse and most know not to view the eclipse without specialized glasses. However, some are unaware that you should not use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. Those require different types of solar filters.

CRDAMC optometrist, Lt. Col. Christopher Alferez, Chief, Department of Optometry, stresses that everyone uses the appropriate solar eclipse filter and that goes for children as well.

“The most important thing in preparing for the eclipse is to use ISO 12312-2 Standard safety filters for viewing of the eclipse,” said Alferez. “Viewing the eclipse without these filters may result in irreversible damage to your eyes. If you accidentally view the eclipse directly without filters and experience any persistent visual disturbances, please visit your local eye care provider to examine your eyes.”

Here are some other tips from American Optometric Association for viewing the total solar eclipse:

Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s bright face, it’s not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

1. Use approved solar eclipse viewers. The only safe way to view a partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as " eclipse glasses" or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2 for safe viewing. Sunglasses, smoked glass, unfiltered telescopes or magnifiers, and polarizing filters are unsafe. Inspect your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer before use – if torn, scratched, or otherwise damaged, discard the device.



2. Technique of the pros. Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up. After viewing, turn away and remove your glasses or viewer — do not remove them while looking at the sun. If you normally wear eyeglasses, wear your eclipse glasses over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.



3. Totality awesome. Only within the path of totality—and once the moon completely blocks the sun—can eclipse viewers safely be removed to view totality. Once the sun begins reappearing, however, viewers must be replaced.



4. Visit your doctor of optometry. If you should experience discomfort or vision problems following the eclipse, visit your local doctor of optometry for a comprehensive eye examination.

Keep in mind! Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses – regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun.

Maj. Brandon Harris, ophthalmologist, CRDAMC, agrees with released information on the emphasis of using special glasses or lenses to view the eclipse.

“The damage created by solar retinopathy is permanent and can be blinding,” said Harris. “The lens in your eye will focus the direct sunlight on your retina and cook it the same way a lens under direct sunlight can burn paper or a fire ant.”

“Prevention is key, and getting the appropriate solar viewing glasses is our recommendation,” he added.

Below is a snapshot from American Optometric Association on what to expect from improper viewing.

Symptoms from Incorrect Viewing

It can take a few hours to a few days after viewing the solar eclipse to realize the damage that has occurred.

If you experience discomfort or vision problems following the eclipse, visit your local doctor of optometry for an in-person, comprehensive eye exam. Some common symptoms include:

• Loss of central vision

• Distorted vision, and

• Altered color vision

All symptoms should be treated as urgent until viewed by a doctor of optometry. If you suspect an eye or vision problem, don’t hesitate to visit a doctor of optometry – this is the best way to combat potentially severe complications, including vision loss.