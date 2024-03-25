Forging Arctic collaboration: Ted Stevens Center makes debut at ICE CAMP 2024

Courtesy Photo | Matthew Hickey, the associate director of the Strategic Engagement Division, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Matthew Hickey, the associate director of the Strategic Engagement Division, and Courtney Guinan, an event coordinator, both staff members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies visit Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024, located 200 nautical miles north/northeast of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 19-20. The team went to ICE CAMP 2024 to conduct a site survey and to plan for future TSC missions during the next iteration of ICE CAMP. The goal of the TSC is to integrate the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies and members from the Research and Analysis Division to help further international security cooperation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In a bold stride towards Arctic collaboration, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies ventured into uncharted territory as its staff embarked on an inaugural journey to Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024, located a brisk 200 nautical miles north/northeast of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 19-20. This significant move not only marked a historic milestone for the TSC but also heralded a new era of cooperation in the frigid expanses of the Arctic.



ICE CAMP 2024, a rigorous three-week operation aimed at testing and evaluating operational capabilities in the Arctic, saw a convergence of military personnel and research teams from across the globe. This year’s exercise served as a proving ground for the resilience and adaptability of all involved, amidst temperatures ranging from -5 to -15 Fahrenheit, with wind chills plummeting to -45.



Matthew Hickey, the associate director of the Strategic Engagement Division, and Courtney Guinan, an event coordinator at TSC, spearheaded the center's maiden voyage into ICE CAMP. Their presence not only bolstered the logistical framework but also epitomized the TSC’s commitment to fostering security cooperation efforts with Arctic allies and partners.



Reflecting on their experience amidst the icy expanse, Guinan remarked, "Participating in ICE CAMP 2024 was an unparalleled opportunity to witness firsthand the dedication and ingenuity of all involved. Our engagement not only strengthens our bonds with Arctic allies but also sets the stage for future collaboration in this critical region."



The challenges posed by the Arctic environment were met head-on by the TSC team, as they braved blowing snow and winds of up to 35 knots, which led to flight cancellations and limited helicopter operations. Undeterred by the adversity, the team lent a helping hand to MIT Lincoln Laboratories in retrieving equipment for studying digital wave responses to ice sheet movements.



Hickey ventured into the icy depths, digging through two meters of ice to deploy buoys for University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory. Meanwhile, Guinan assisted MIT with a groundbreaking underwater camera prototype, showcasing the TSC’s versatility and adaptability in the face of extreme conditions.



ICE CAMP 2024, formerly known as Ice Exercise (ICEX), has evolved into a cornerstone of Arctic operations, aligning with the Navy’s priority to maintain an enhanced Arctic presence and strengthen alliances and partnerships. The Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL), serving as the epicenter of Arctic research and coordination, facilitated the seamless integration of over 200 participants from five nations.



“It was really great to see ICE CAMP and to work with the researchers and our allies and partners,” explained Guinan. “Next time we hope to integrate our School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies and members from our Research and Analysis Division to help further international security cooperation.”



As ICE CAMP 2024 concluded, the Ted Stevens Center emerged as a beacon of collaboration in the Arctic, paving the way for future engagements aimed at bolstering security cooperation efforts and fortifying alliances in one of the most challenging environments on Earth.