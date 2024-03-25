President’s 2025 Budget Request: $122 million for Pittsburgh District

PITTSBURGH -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District reports that the President's Fiscal Year 2025 Budget request includes more than $122 million in federal funding for the district's civil works program.



The request is part of $7.2 billion in gross discretionary funding for the corps’ worldwide civil works program. The proposed appropriation for the Pittsburgh District will help maintain the reliability of the region's inland waterways navigation system, enhance the environment, and reduce the risk of flooding in the upper Ohio River Valley.



The 2025 budget provides $40 million for the district's 16 flood risk-management reservoirs’ operation and maintenance. The reservoirs offer additional flows that improve downstream water quality and ensure adequate depths for commercial river navigation. Each year, more than 5.2 million people visit the district's lakes and recreation facilities.



The budget proposes $78 million in operations and maintenance funds to ensure the district can continue to provide reliable navigation on the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers. The proposal represents a decrease of approximately $83 million from the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the district’s navigation program due to maintenance projects funded during the previous fiscal year.



Standard operations and maintenance funding is consistent with prior fiscal years. Using the area's three rivers to transport bulk commodities significantly reduces pollution and roadway wear and tear.



"The fiscal year 2025 budget is aimed at advancing and upgrading the nation's economic and infrastructural bedrock,” said Col. Nicholas Melin, commander, Pittsburgh District. “This funding enables us to sustain vital navigation facilities and develop the most technologically advanced lock and dam in the Corps of Engineers’ inventory.”



The budget also includes $3 million to continue preconstruction, engineering, and design work for the Kinzua Dam Safety Modification Project.



Projects not funded through the President’s Budget may receive funding through the FY25 Workplan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. FY24 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are expected to release later this year.



To view the FY 2025 Civil Works budget visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/#Budget-Information, under the heading Budget Information: Fiscal Year 2025.







Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.



The district’s additional missions include water supply, emergency response, and regulation of the Clean Water Act. The Corps often partners with local communities to improve water supply, sanitary sewer, and stormwater infrastructure. During disasters, the district manages the nation’s emergency power contract which provides temporary power to downed critical infrastructure. District personnel deploy overseas to help build, manage, and administer water resource infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.







NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US