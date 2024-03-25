Soo Locks Hydro Plant Tailrace Closing to Vessel Traffic

Photo By Carrie Fox | Ongoing New Lock at the Soo construction activities are occurring in the St. Marys...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | Ongoing New Lock at the Soo construction activities are occurring in the St. Marys Falls Canal hydroelectric power plant tailrace in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Beginning April 1, 2024, this area will close to all vessel traffic except at the specific direction of the Soo Locks Chief Lockmaster. see less | View Image Page

Ongoing New Lock at the Soo construction activities are occurring in the St. Marys Falls Canal hydroelectric power plant tailrace. Beginning April 1, 2024, this area will close to all vessel traffic except at the specific direction of the Chief Lockmaster.



Scheduled New Lock at the Soo construction activities are anticipated to allow exceptions to this closure beginning most Saturdays at 6 p.m. through the following Monday at 6 a.m., and infrequently on other days.



The closure area is identified with hatching in the associated graphic.



Illuminated traffic signs are positioned at the east end of the tailrace to indicate open or closed status.



The Corps of Engineers will send text message alerts indicating change in open or closed status to individuals who sign up to receive notifications. To sign up for text message alerts when status changes occur please text 906-259-2841 with the message ADD TO TAILRACE NOTIFICATIONS, or email carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil with your cellular phone number and request to be added to the tailrace status text message alert list. If you have previously signed up for text message alerts, you will continue to receive them.



This closure will remain in effect through January 15, 2025.



To find more information on the New Lock at the Soo, visit the Detroit District Website: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3642009/new-lock-at-the-soo/