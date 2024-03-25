Photo Story: March 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 15, 2024. During December,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 15, 2024. During December, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., in mid-March 2024.



During March, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy t continue to build on the training numbers for fisscal year 2024.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



