Starting off Strong: SSgt Brianna Acevedo

The Air Force Civil Engineers should never be underestimated, and Staff Sgt. Brianna Acevedo has embodied this since her first day on the job. From coordinating humanitarian response for a 7.8 magnitude earthquake to furthering her education, Acevedo leads the way amongst Airmen and sets an example for other young women looking to join the force.



During her first short tour assignment to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the region, leaving a path of destruction behind. Acevedo, the youngest Airman in her squadron, faced the uncertainty head on. Sitting in the Crisis Response Operations Center with the Marine Corps, Acevedo coordinated base access to Incirlik AB for the Department of State, Marine Corps, Army, and the United States Embassy to allow operations on and off base to provide rescue and relief efforts to the affected areas. Acevedo’s efforts during this response culminated into 36 million pounds of humanitarian aid being delivered to 28.8 million victims in the region.



Acevedo earned recognition from the Commanding General of the United States Naval Forces for Europe and Africa for her efforts during the disaster. Acevedo has a humble nature, never failing to share the recognition of these efforts with her comrades. “I wasn’t the only one on my team who was doing such efforts- others were on the ground building field hospitals. I played a role - but being on-site, they deserve recognition as well,” she said.



This is not the first time that Acevedo has risen to a challenge in her career. As a Senior Airman, Acevedo certified USAFE’s largest Emergency Management Support Team to respond to weapons mishaps. She coordinated with the host nation, and ensured vehicles and equipment were ready to support Incirlik AB’s $18B Protection Level One mission.



Acevedo has been surrounded by strong women in her life who have helped shape her into the person she is today. Acevedo’s mother, an OB/GYN nurse, was her inspiration to pursue a career in the STEM field. “Seeing my mother dedicate so much time and effort to her career…managing that busy schedule and then still working and providing for us was something that continues to inspire me today,” said Acevedo. Acevedo pursued her education in the STEM fields while serving her country. She earned an associate degree in emergency management and will complete her bachelor’s degree in molecular biology in 2025.



Acevedo was also lucky to experience inspirational female leadership early in her Air Force career. During basic training, Acevedo wasn’t expecting her Military Training Instructor to be a woman. “To see how she stood out over the men…it was memorable,” she said.



Acevedo wants other young women who are considering a career in civil engineering to “embrace their unique strengths…recognize the unique qualities that they can bring to the workplace to improve it” and be “open to continuous learning.”



In her current position as the Emergency Management Training non-commissioned officer in charge, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Acevedo has been grateful to see women in leadership once again. Her flight Emergency Management Flight chief, Senior Master Sgt, Danielle Cotton, is the first female in higher level civil engineering leadership that Acevedo has reported to. “Seeing her in such a higher-level leadership role and being the first female within a flight that I have reported to has showed me how to show authority and what you can do within your role.”