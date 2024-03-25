Courtesy Photo | April 5, 2024, will be recognized as Gold Star Spouse Day, a day dedicated to honoring...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | April 5, 2024, will be recognized as Gold Star Spouse Day, a day dedicated to honoring the husbands and wives of those who died while serving on active duty. Since 2010, Congress has annually acknowledged April 5th as “Gold Star Wives’ Day,” paying tribute to the contributions of individuals associated with Gold Star Wives of America, a non-profit organization established in 1945 by women who lost their husbands in service to our country. As the Military has evolved, so has the role and demographics of the “military spouse,” leading to a more inclusive resolution that now recognizes April 5th as “Gold Star Spouses’ Day.” see less | View Image Page

By: April Tischler, Navy Gold Star Coordinator



April 5, 2024, will be recognized as Gold Star Spouse Day, a day dedicated to honoring the husbands and wives of those who died while serving on active duty. Since 2010, Congress has annually acknowledged April 5th as “Gold Star Wives’ Day,” paying tribute to the contributions of individuals associated with Gold Star Wives of America, a non-profit organization established in 1945 by women who lost their husbands in service to our country. As the Military has evolved, so has the role and demographics of the “military spouse,” leading to a more inclusive resolution that now recognizes April 5th as “Gold Star Spouses’ Day.”



The tradition of the Gold Star recognition traces back to 1918 when families would affix a gold star over the blue service star in their window to signify the loss of a loved one serving in the U.S. military overseas. In 1947, Congress approved the design, production, and distribution of the official Gold Star Lapel Button, symbolizing service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in combat operations. The Lapel Button for Next of Kin of Deceased Personnel, featuring a gold star on a gold background surrounded by laurel leaves, was introduced in 1973 to honor active-duty service members who lost their lives in non-combat operations.



The Survivor support community has embraced April 5th as an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by all Gold Star spouses and express gratitude for their unwavering commitment. The Navy Gold Star Program remains dedicated to providing support and fostering connections among Gold Star Families, ensuring they remain connected to their Navy Family for as long as they desire.



In commemoration of Gold Star Spouses’ Day, let us honor the families of the fallen, acknowledging that no one has given more for our nation. If you encounter someone wearing a Gold Star lapel button or the lapel button for Next of Kin of Deceased Personnel, remember that these symbols represent the families of our fallen heroes. If you know or meet a Gold Star spouse, please take a moment to acknowledge their spouse’s sacrifice and express gratitude for their continued service.



To learn more about how the Navy Gold Star Program is honoring Gold Star Spouses in your area, we encourage you to connect with your closest coordinator. Visit www.navygoldstar.com/locations to find out more.