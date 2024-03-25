Corps to host virtual public meeting for Shenango River Lake master plan revision

HERMITAGE, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public meeting and comment period to continue the Shenango River Lake Master Plan revision. The meeting will review proposed changes to the master plan draft based on community feedback collected after the previous master plan meeting in 2022.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: The district is hosting a virtual public meeting to collect community input for suggested changes to the Shenango River Lake Master Plan. The meeting will consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.



Participants will be able to submit comments during the public meeting through the WebEx chat feature. A 30-day public comment period will open on April 3 and close on May 3. Comments can be submitted via email to ShenangoRiverLake@gmail.com, via drop box at the Shenango River Lake office or by mail to 2442 Kelly Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



WHEN: 6 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3.



WHERE: Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m0d4322bd477ad48e860b7be4fc19f196. To join the meeting, participants must enter the link into their browser, select “Call Me,” enter their phone number and click ‘Join the Meeting.’



Participants who are unable to join the WebEx meeting can join via phone:



USA Toll-Free: (844) 800-2712



Access Code: 2819 528 0900



The public can review the current master plan at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Recreation/Article/3641347/shenango-river-lake/.



WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require master plans to be periodically reviewed to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The master plan guides the use of government-owned and leased lands around Shenango River Lake. Community input is critical to the master plan updates and will affect the management and usage of Shenango River Lake for the next 25 years.

