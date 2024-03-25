Florida Army National Guard Concludes Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. Jalen Thomas | Florida Army National Guard Soldier Spc. David Little assigned to the 2-111th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jalen Thomas | Florida Army National Guard Soldier Spc. David Little assigned to the 2-111th Aviation Regiment, is awarded at the Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on March 3rd,2024. This event serves as a platform to identify the most outstanding soldiers and non-commissioned officers within the ranks, underscoring the commitment to excellence within the Florida Army National Guard. (Photos by Sgt. Jalen, Thomas 107th MPAD) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. — Spc. David Little, 2-111th Airfield Operations Battalion, emerged victorious as the Best Warrior Soldier of the Year at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on March 3, 2024. Little's triumph marks the culmination of the grueling annual Best Warrior competition, where Florida Army National Guard Soldiers underwent rigorous mental and physical endurance tests as they competed against their fellow Soldiers. The event serves as a testament to the dedication and adeptness of these soldiers as they demonstrate their skills in a challenging series of tasks.



Participants in the Best Warrior competition faced a series of challenges, including navigating a demanding 12-mile route while shouldering over 35 pounds of equipment. The course tested their endurance and resilience under strenuous conditions. Additionally, soldiers engaged in marksmanship exercises, honing their accuracy and proficiency with firearms. Negotiating through an obstacle course further assessed their agility and tactical prowess. Moreover, combat water survival training underscored the importance of readiness in diverse combat scenarios. Each segment of the competition pushed Soldiers to their limits, showcasing their commitment to excellence in both physical and mental preparedness.



Reflecting on his victory, Little emphasized the invaluable training experience gained by all participants, stating, "There can only be one winner, but at the end of the day everyone competing goes home with great training." He underscored the unique advantage of serving in the Florida National Guard, highlighting the seamless integration of military and civilian roles. "The best thing about the Florida National Guard is that I get to add Army experiences to my civilian job, and vice versa to make myself an all-around good Soldier," he remarked, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of the Guard’s service commitment.



“We couldn't be more proud of his victory, and we eagerly anticipate the regional competition," said Lt. Col. Miranda Gahn, commander of the 2-111th Airfield Operations Battalion. “The Best Warrior competition offers soldiers the opportunity to push their limits. He remains laser-focused and is eager to capitalize on the opportunities afforded by this resilience training."



As he sets his sights on the regional stage, Spc. Little carries with him the pride and support of his fellow soldiers and commanders.