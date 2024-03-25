Renovated barracks improve quality of life for APG single Soldiers

Courtesy Photo | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – APG Soldiers speak to Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – APG Soldiers speak to Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and the APG senior commander, about the updates to their living quarters during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a 14-month renovation project to improve unaccompanied housing for single Soldiers here, March 22, 2024. Upgrades to the apartment-style barracks include new HVAC systems, furniture, flooring, and roofing, plus new washing machines and other amenities. Safety features, including new fire doors, sprinkler systems and smoke detectors, were also installed. (U.S. Army photo by Wayne Gray/Released) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Dozens of APG senior leaders, Soldiers, and civilians celebrated the completion of a 14-month renovation project to improve unaccompanied housing for single Soldiers during a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 22, here.

Upgrades to the apartment-style barracks include new HVAC systems, furniture, flooring, and roofing, plus new washing machines and other amenities. Safety features, including new fire doors, sprinkler systems and smoke detectors, were also installed.

Renovations on the two decades-old-buildings began in January 2023. The renovation project started 10 months before military leaders met on Capitol Hill to discuss with lawmakers how the Army is aware of issues in unaccompanied servicemember housing and their proposed solution to remedy the problems.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth laid out the strategic plan to improve the Army’s permanent barracks, including budget requests to Congress for renovations and 100% barracks sustainment, during an interview with C4ISRNET in October 2023.

During the ceremony, APG Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II said APG leaders understand the need for caliber housing and how it impacts quality of life.

“Unaccompanied Soldier housing is no different than any other housing on this installation, and it is critical,” he said.

Edmonson said Soldiers make a selfless service investment with their lives to support the Army, so it’s the Army’s job to return the investment to the Soldiers by ensuring they are safe and comfortable in their living spaces.

“The completion of this project ensures that APG can provide quality, safe housing and maintain trust with our Soldiers for years to come,” said Edmonson.

1st Sgt. Zackery Jones, of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, said he believes a proper living space increases quality of life and increases morale and a stronger work ethic.

“If (Soldiers) feel like the Army cares about their home, they’re going to invest that back into their jobs … it makes them more productive, it makes them happier and they want to be at work,” he said.

Jones added that he believes APG continues to succeed in quality-of-life initiatives that other installations might emulate.

“APG is in the forefront,” said Jones. “Our Soldiers’ quality of life here is well above and beyond the rest of the Army.”

Single Soldiers who attended the ceremony were getting a look at the updated living space for the first time, said Jones, who was very interested in getting their feedback.

Spc. Kirsten Bell, an APG veterinarian technician, said her first impressions of the renovations were amazing after she reflected on the building’s dismal appearance during her move-in in 2022.

“They made improvements with furniture, paint, utilities … it’s been great,” said Bell.

After a hard day of work, it’s great to have a place to call home where one can relax and hang out with other fellow Soldiers while improving morale, said Bell.

“Being able to move back is really exciting … it brings more morale to the Soldiers and spreads pride and joy around the entire unit,” said Bell.

Bell said she was thankful for the quick turnaround of the renovation project, which Edmonson credited to the renovation team who worked diligently over the past year to complete the project and to the noncommissioned officers who initiated and led efforts to kick-off the project.

“The noncommissioned officers who walked the halls, walked the floors, talked to the Soldiers and making the observations along the way … they are ones that brought this (project) to the forefront,” said Edmonson.

Soldiers will begin moving back into the barracks within the next month, and small but essential improvements will continue through the next year, including a TV room and additional dayroom upgrades, according to APG officials.