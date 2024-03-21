Joint Task Force-Red Hill Passes EPA Inspection

HONOLULU – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted a letter addressed to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) today, stating after its Interim Defueling Completion Inspection, JTF-RH has met all eleven exit criteria listed in Defueling Plan Supplement 3.
The letter is here: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-03/epa-letter-to-jtf-rh-exit-criteria-complete-march-2024.pdf
JTF-RH is now focused on their turnover with the newly established Navy Closure Task Force to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 21:38
|Story ID:
|467009
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
