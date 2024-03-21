Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Passes EPA Inspection

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted a letter addressed to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) today, stating after its Interim Defueling Completion Inspection, JTF-RH has met all eleven exit criteria listed in Defueling Plan Supplement 3.

    The letter is here: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-03/epa-letter-to-jtf-rh-exit-criteria-complete-march-2024.pdf

    JTF-RH is now focused on their turnover with the newly established Navy Closure Task Force to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 21:38
    Story ID: 467009
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Passes EPA Inspection, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redhill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT