305th MI BN hosts threat symposium at Fort Huachuca

Lt. Col. Gilbert Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion commander, presents Carolyn Thomson, Defense Intelligence Agency Chief of Strategic Projects, with a certificate of appreciation during the threat symposium on foreign military tactics and modernization of the Nation's pacing threat held at Fort Huachuca, Arizona March 21 (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Stephen Chain).

by Lt. Col. Gilbert Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. —The 305th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted a threat symposium on foreign military tactics and modernization of the Nation’s pacing threat March 21, to support the ongoing effort of educating U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) leaders and cadre.



The symposium included visiting subject matter experts from U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), as well as analysts from the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) briefing remotely.



“This is about cadre investment, focused on developing leaders who know the threat and can bring that knowledge inside the classroom,” said Lt. Col. Gilbert Juarez, 305th MI BN commander, who hosted the event. “This also gives us an opportunity to strengthen our ties with the Intelligence Community. DIA, NGIC, TRADOC G2 and our mission overlap, we are all focused on delivering the best intelligence to enable our advantage in competition, crisis, and conflict”.



More than 150 leaders and cadre from across USAICoE, to include 305th MI BN, responsible for developing the foundation of the MI Corps with initial entry 35F-Intelligence Analysts, were in attendance.



Additionally, the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Col. Brendon Dever; and representatives from 304th MI BN’s Captains Career Course, 309th Military Intelligence Battalion, USAICoE Plans and Exercises, Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD), Intelligence Capabilities Development and Integration, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Liaison Officer to USAICoE.



Instructors at USAICoE play a vital role in training and developing intelligence professionals ready to support multidomain operations from competition to conflict, said Juarez.



“We are making huge strides to equip each instructor with the education and experiences they need to enhance training for every initial entry Soldier and Intel Leader,” he added.



Visiting experts included TRADOC G-2 Kevin Freese; and DIA’s China Mission Group delegation that included Carolyn Thomson, Chief of Strategic Projects; and analysts Noah Reichblum and Kaelyn Vitale.



NGIC’s brief was led by Victoria Parsons from the Warfighting Functions Branch. Each agency provided their unique perspective on the threat, capabilities, and modernization.



“It was important to share DIA’s strategic view of the adversary with the Army as the Department continues to adapt to strategic competition. We are all facing this challenge together and need to share insights and best practices,” said Thomson.



Throughout the day the delegation had the opportunity to observe training at the 35F-Intelligence Analysts Advanced individual training (AIT) course to learn about the training pathway for Soldiers before they report to their first unit of assignment, or in some cases report directly to DIA or NGIC. They also toured the unmanned aerial system (UAS) Simulation Center and Libby Army Airfield to observe training and engage with Soldiers. While there, TRADOC G-2 and the DIA China Mission Group delegation observed MQ-1 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Operator AIT, including simulator training.



The day’s events concluded with a tour of the flight line, with briefings on Grey Eagle capabilities and missions.



“DIA analysts gained insight into US Army training and operations through the excellent military familiarization arranged by the battalion that will help them understand how to assist warfighters and assess the adversary,” said Thomson.



The event highlighted the value of collaboration between the USAICoE and our interagency partners. outreach efforts to support warfighters across the service.



“By bringing together diverse expertise, we highlighted USAICoE’s proactive stance, focused on knowledge development against adversaries, strengthening foundational knowledge of those threats, and sharing new insights across the DoD,” said Krystian M. Madrid, USAICoE Threat Manager.