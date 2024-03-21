Inside look: Team Kirtland Goes to Basic Military Training

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 377th Air Base Wing command team was invited to attend a Basic Military Training graduation as the reviewing officials at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, Mar. 13-14, 2024.



As reviewing officials, Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW command chief, were invited to attend the coin retreat and graduation ceremony where Power delivered a speech and administered the oath of enlistment to America’s newest Airmen.



“What an honor it is to be able to do something like this,” Col. Power shares. “It’s just amazing to see so many Airmen volunteer to serve our nation.”



During the visit, the command team was given the opportunity to visit various units to observe their mission sets. One of these units was the 321st Training Squadron “WartHogs” which is a dormitory for trainee’s actively in Basic Military Training.



The team was able to see the areas where trainee’s sleep, shower, converse, and train. Some of the military training instructors from the 321 TRS explained to the team about the many different standards that trainees are held accountable to, and the different types of training they

are introduced to.



“It’s great to see everything from the other side of the lens,” Chief Cooper expresses. “What a change from what it was like when I came through.”



The team also visited the 341st Training Squadron which is home for training all Department of Defense military K9’s. It was here where Col. Power and Chief Cooper were able to meet the instructors behind every K9 and K9 handlers and experience some of the training that goes into

successfully training a military dog.



The command team finished their visit by stopping at the Security Forces Academy where they observed defenders actively conducting combative training. Col. Power and Chief Cooper spoke to a few Airmen who are expected to permanently change their station to Kirtland AFB after their

training is complete.



“I highly encourage every Airman to participate in a tour like this,” Chief Cooper says. “It definitely reminds you and recharges you as Airmen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:30 Story ID: 466992 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside look: Team Kirtland Goes to Basic Military Training, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.