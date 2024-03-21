Tampa Bay AirFest 24' Hometown Hero

Courtesy Photo | Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck is recognized as the American Police...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck is recognized as the American Police Hall of Fame 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year on Oct. 13, 2023, at the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum. Schuck was selected as the Tampa Bay AirFest ‘Hometown Hero’ and will fly with the United States Air Force Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds”. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A long-standing airshow tradition for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds is to award hometown heroes with an opportunity to fly in one of their famous F-16 Fighting Falcons. While Tampa Bay had many entries, one in particular stood out, exemplifying one of the Air Force core values, service before self.



Trooper Toni Schuck was recognized for her heroic action on March 6, 2022. Schuck was providing traffic control and security at the south end rest area of the Skyway Bridge in order to close interstate 275, for the Armed Forces Family Skyway 10k race. Just before 9:00 a.m., Schuck was alerted that a female driving a BMW had driven through the barricades and traffic cones at 100 MPH.



“In a split-second decision during a crisis event, Trooper Schuck summoned selfless courage and bravery for the sake of others and her community,” said an anonymous source. “As the United States Armed Forces, Trooper Toni Schuck is a warrior and deserved the unique opportunity to fly with the heroes of the sky.”



Schuck knew she was the last line of defense between the driver and the runners, and positioned her vehicle directly in-front of the incoming BMW. The driver collided head on with Schuck’s patrol car, halting the chase and saving over 8,000 runners from potential harm.



Schuck had a long road to recovery following the accident, both physically and mentally. She was out of work for three months attending many medical appointments and was put on light duty upon her return.



“It was very overwhelming with the attention that the accident created. I am a very private person so to see myself constantly for months caused a lot of anxiety,” said Schuck. “I am always grateful for the recognition that I received and the opportunities given to me, but it was a hard time for me mentally.”



Schuck added that although the experience was difficult, she was super glad that it brought a positive light to not only Florida Law Enforcement, but also women in law enforcement.



On April 21, 2023 the American Association of State Troopers recognized Trooper Toni Schuck as the 2023 National Trooper of the Year for her heroic actions.



“My husband and son both served in the Air Force,” Schuck said. “I am still in shock today that I get the opportunity to fly with the Thunderbirds, I am a little nervous but I am more excited.”