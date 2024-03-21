Washington, D.C. Native Assumes Command of Tactical Communications Command 1

CORONADO, Calif. -- Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1 held a change of command ceremony Mar. 22, 2024.



Cmdr. Jonathan R. Alston, a native of Washington, D.C., assumed command of Tactical Communications Command 1, relieving Capt. Taylor Forester, a native of Electra, Texas.



Tactical Communications Command 1 serves as Naval Special Warfare Group 1's Command, Control, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) provider, tasked with maintaining and enhancing tactical communications capabilities while developing expertise to address future information battle space complexities.



"It's been an honor to serve with this team. Thank you to all the sailors of [TCC-1] for your unwavering support and partnership," said Forester. "TCC-1's work in the communications environment demonstrates that NSW sets the standard of excellence across the Department of Defense."



Forester will go on to the office of the Department of the Navy, Chief Information Officer at the Pentagon.



Cmdr. Jonathan R. Alston was previously assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the Combat Systems Officer. While onboard Vinson, he and his team executed the 2022 Planned Incremental Availability and a 2023-2024 Western Pacific Deployment.



Alston said he looks forward to leading TCC-1.



"I am humbled and honored to be a part of this team and to carry forward what Captain Forester has established," said Alston. "Stepping into this role and collaborating with NSW personnel is a privilege and a challenge I look forward to."



Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

