PA Guard hosts Lithuania Foreign Minister during Gap visit

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard host a delegation that includes Lithuania Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Lithuania Ambassador to the United States, Audra Plepytė, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2024. Maj. Gen. James McCormack, Assistant Adjutant General, and Maj. Alex Stewart, State Partnership Program director, gave the delegation a tour that included the Training Support Center, live fire ranges and the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site at Muir Army Heliport. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lithuania Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis branded the Pennsylvania National Guard’s cooperation with Lithuania as “exemplary” during a visit here, March 23, 2024.



Maj. Gen. James McCormack, the assistant adjutant general of Pennsylvania, and other members of the Pennsylvania National Guard hosted a Lithuanian delegation that included Landsbergis and Audra Plepytė, Lithuanian ambassador to the United States.



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuanian armed forces have been partners for over 30 years, as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The SPP is guided by State Department foreign policy goals and facilitates military-to-military engagements.



“Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Fort Indiantown Gap underscores the strong partnership between the PA National Guard and our SPP partner, Lithuania,” said McCormack. “It’s an honor to host him, and we value the opportunity to exchange insights and strengthen our alliance further.”



McCormack and Maj. Alex Stewart, Pennsylvania’s SPP director, gave the Lithuanian delegation a tour that included Fort Indiantown Gap’s Training Support Center, live fire ranges and the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site at Muir Army Heliport.



“Visits like these are crucial for fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between our nations,” said McCormack. “They provide an invaluable opportunity to discuss shared security challenges, enhance interoperability and reaffirm our commitment to the defense of our allies.”



Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said priorities of the partnership include assistance developing command capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces division, training UH-60 Black Hawk crews and developing resilience to cyber threats together with the Regional Cyber Defence Centre in Lithuania.



“The exemplary cooperation of Lithuania and the Pennsylvania National Guard strengthens transatlantic security and our readiness to face threats,” said Landsbergis. “We are grateful to the [service members] of the Pennsylvania National Guard for more than 30 years of engagement and a strong relationship based on mutual benefit and respect."