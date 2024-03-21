Office of the Naval Inspector General Appoints New Deputy Naval Inspector General

The Office of the Naval Inspector General has selected Mr. Jeffrey Tribiano (SES) as the new Deputy Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Mr. Tribiano served in the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as the Deputy Commissioner for Operation Support for the last eight and half years. In this role, he was responsible for leading and overseeing the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Capital Officer, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief Privacy Officer; Chief Risk Officer; Chief Diversity & Equity Officer; Chief Facilities & Security Officer; and the Chief Research, Analytics, Statistics Officer.



Mr. Tribiano reported for duty as the Deputy NAVIG on March 25, 2024. Mr. Tribiano brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience to the position with his broad leadership experience in multiple high-growth fortune 500 organizations, the U.S. military, and the federal government. He has provided expert administrative and management services to senior leaders, and has a comprehensive understanding of Operations, Business Re-engineering, and Data Analytics.



As Deputy Naval Inspector General, Mr. Tribiano will perform critical executive functions as NAVIG’s principal advisor for the Department of the Navy (DON), Inspector General inspections and investigations. He will manage oversight of DON intelligence activities, intelligence-related activities, and special access programs. He will coordinate DON Hotline and Military Whistleblower Protection Programs. He will lead the implementation of the NAVIG strategic and execution plans and will have oversight of matters of importance to the Navy Inspector General Enterprise.



The Deputy Naval Inspector General position had been vacant since June 2023 following the retirement of Catherine Donovan, SES.

