92nd Air Refueling Wing demonstrates strategic deterrence readiness for Titan Fury 24-2

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing conducted exercise Titan Fury 24-2 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18-22, 2024.



During the exercise, Airmen demonstrated how Fairchild AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped KC-135 Stratotanker crews to conduct critical air refueling of U.S. Strategic Command-assigned strategic bomber and command and control aircraft in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“Our strategic deterrence mission here at Fairchild requires everyone to be ready and at their best in a moment’s notice,” said Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd ARW commander. “It takes the entire 92nd Air Refueling Wing team, as well as our on-base mission partners and the 912th Air Refueling Squadron, to successfully accomplish our USSTRATCOM and Air Mobility Command-assigned responsibilities.



“We simply cannot provide Rapid Global Mobility without the dedication and professionalism of our Security Forces defenders, maintainers, air crews, Wing Safety and Inspector General teams, and all of the supporting elements who ensure we are ready to respond when called upon,” he added.



Master Sgt. Alejandro Vazquez, one of two generation superintendents for Titan Fury 24-2, explained that synchronizing multiple maintenance functions was vital in preparing aircraft for takeoff in a fast, deliberate and safe manner during the exercise.



“Teamwork was definitely a big part of it,” he recalled. “Everyone was on the same page. Maintenance is on a tighter time frame, so planning was important prior to the actual execution. [In this scenario,] the [timing was] vital, and everyone executed the mission. We looked good because of their hard work.”



In addition to the 92nd ARW, Airmen assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron traveled from March Air Reserve Base, California, to participate in TF 24-2. The 912th ARS is a geographically separated unit of the 92nd ARW who integrated with Team Fairchild during the exercise to strengthen continuity and interoperability between air refueling units.



The exercise also provided opportunities to experience the 92nd ARW’s strategic deterrence mission for the first time. Senior Airman Christian Veliquette, an aircraft maintainer assigned to the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shared the lessons learned during his first Titan Fury exercise.



“I’m seeing how teamwork plays a big part in putting everything together for the systems that are required to complete our job,” he said. “When it comes to this exercise, we want to make sure personnel are qualified and ready. It’s [about] on-the-fly figuring out what you’re doing, when you’re doing it, and how you’re supposed to be doing it.”



The 92nd ARW’s KC-135 fleet serves as the backbone of Air Mobility Command’s air refueling capabilities around the world because of its ability to extend global reach and project U.S. air power. The wing continues to refine tactics, techniques and procedures oriented on the Mobility Air Force’s full range of capabilities needed for today’s steady state operations and tomorrow’s high-end fight.



The KC-135 also plays a key role in USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission. In his posture statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee, February 29, 2024, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of USSTRATCOM, explained how agile, resilient, and connected aerial refueling capabilities ensure combatant commanders can continue to generate near-instantaneous effects anytime, anywhere.



“The global challenges we face ahead will grow and evolve, emphasizing the importance of a robust tanker fleet that can provide global reach without relying on a specific location,” Cotton said. “Enabled by our tanker fleet, the United States is the only country with the ability and capacity to provide bombers to support U.S. operations and Allies and partners around the world.”



Exercises like Titan Fury enable 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s Airmen, civilians and mission partners to sharpen their skills and find innovative solutions to the challenges they may face. These exercises played a key role in the Strategic Command Consultation Committee recognizing the wing as the 2023 Omaha Trophy recipient in the Global Operations category.



The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. It is the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise unit by a civilian organization, and the 92nd ARW has earned the award five times.



Learn more about the Omaha Trophy and this year’s winners at: https://www.stratcom.mil/Media/News/News-Article-View/Article/3678900/us-strategic-command-announces-2023-omaha-trophy-recipients/