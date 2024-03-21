ASMDA honors local achievements during luncheon

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Bob Strider, left, Air, Space and Missile Defense Association president, present a Service Excellence Awards in the Government Individual Category to USASMDC team member Tommy Lum during the ASMDA annual membership luncheon, March 21, in Huntsville, Alabama. During the luncheon, Team Redstone members received 12 awards from ASMDA. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and other Team Redstone members were recognized and honored for their commitment to national defense.



The Air, Space and Missile Defense Association presented achievement and service excellence awards to local government and contractor employees in recognition of their achievements in the development, test, and deployment of air, space and missile defense systems during the ASMDA annual membership luncheon, March 21.



“I’d like to offer a special word of congratulations to all the award recipients here today. They’ve earned it,” said Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general. “There’s nothing that inspires and encourages me quite like seeing the fine example set by not only the awardees but also all the other award nominees. You all are proof that this mission area has a bright future.”



ASMDA President Bob Strider said that for the past 29 years, ASMDA has brought together government and industry representatives working in these critical areas and allowed a valuable networking source to pull the best and most effective resources together to support the warfighter. He added that in 2023 ASMDA awarded16 space camp scholarships and $25,000 in college scholarships as well as donated to the Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering.



Strider talk about the importance of the 12 awards recognizing individual and team awards for both government and industry nominees.



“These awards recognize the exceptional technical and service accomplishments contributing to the development, test, and deployment of air, space, and missile defense systems,” Strider said.



He said Team Redstone is the foundation of the Huntsville area in the air, space and missile defense sector and that Redstone Arsenal brings in billions of dollars annually to the local area that provides critical warfighter needs. He said that Team Redstone – including USASMDC; Program Executive Offices for Aviation and Missiles and Space; Army Material Command; the Aviation and Missile Center; the Rapid Capability and Critical Technologies Office; NASA and all the industry partners located in this area and others – provides what the warfighter needs to make the U.S. military the most powerful in the world.



“The ASMDA Luncheon is our annual venue to recognize awardees across the air, space, and missile defense arena,” Strider said. “These awards are very competitive and to receive one is a clear recognition of the work that the team or individual accomplished in the respective area of the award.”



Team Redstone awards received:

• Rodney “Rod” Clough, Service Excellence Award in the Government Individual Category

• Cynthia Doran, Technical Achievement Award in the Government Individual Category

• Dana Fristoe, Technical Achievement Award in the Contractor Individual Category

• William D. Gwaltney, Technical Achievement Award in the Government Individual Category

• Sgt. Maj. Derrick Holmes, Service Excellence Award in the Government Individual Category

• Tommy Lum, Service Excellence Awards in the Government Individual Category

• Joe Stalinski, Service Excellence Award in the Contractor Individual Category

• USASMDC’s Joint Flight Campaign 2 Hypersonic Test Team, Technical Achievement Awards in the Government Team Category

• USASMDC’s Distributed Aperture Research Team, Technical Achievement Awards in the Government Team Category

• 1st Space Brigade’s 23rd Space Company “Raging Bulls,” Service Excellence Team Awards in the Government Team Category

• Missile Defense Agency’s FTX-26 and FTX-49 Test Team, Technical Achievement Awards in the Government Team Category

• MDA’s Directorate of Test Infrastructure Support Contract Team, Service Excellence Team Awards in the Government Team Category



Corry Cox, USASMDC Technical Center research and technology director, said it was a great honor for the command and Team Redstone to have so many teammates recognized by ASMDA.



“To have our civilians, contractors, and Soldiers recognized by an organization that was founded to advance the importance of air, space and missile defense highlights the criticality of the mission we have at SMDC and most importantly, the amazing workforce we have,” Cox said. “I was super proud to see the breadth of recognition today. Once again SMDC was leading the way and our amazing array of scientists, engineers, business professionals and Soldiers were shown to stand out and stand proud for the incredible work they do to ensure our nation’s defense.



“ASMDA plays a vital role integrating government, industry and academia here in the Tennessee Valley to highlight the importance of the air, space and missile defense mission,” he added. “This integration effort is critical to ensure focus on a critical mission in defense of our nation.”