Ivy Arc Tackles 4th ID Concerns

Photo By Pfc. Jonathan Reyes | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, led a...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jonathan Reyes | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, led a professional development and focus group session during the March Ivy Arc event for company command teams at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 21, 2024. Events like this help build the Ivy Culture and cultivate innovation at the lowest levels. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes). see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Company commanders and first sergeants from the 4th Infantry Division brainstormed solutions to complex problems during the March Ivy Arc event at the division’s headquarters on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 21, 2024.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general for the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, hosted the event to receive feedback, alternative methods, and creative solutions to a number of division-specific topics.



The event kicked off a physical fitness event at Pershing Field where participants were divided into groups and rotated through multiple circuit stations.



“For us to get together and do this, as a cohort, really builds that camaraderie and gets us established as a team,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mike Becker, commander of the 4th Inf. Div. Band.



The teamwork established during the physical fitness event carried over as the leaders transitioned to the Solution Summit.



The March Ivy Arc aimed to empower the company commanders to voice their concerns and assist in creating innovative and adaptable solutions. Among the main points of discussion for the event were communication, facility management and maintenance, and retention.



Company leaders discussed strategies and ideas for tackling these issues by maintaining work-life balance, keeping Soldiers’ families informed, providing emergency updates, and looking at alternative maintenance solutions.



After the Solution Summit, Doyle expressed his appreciation to those in attendance and charged them with translating the discussions to their formations.



“Now you are my messengers, you have to go out there and communicate this,” said Doyle. “We are trying to make a change here in 4th Infantry Division for your units and I believe you are the ones that determine if we are going to be successful or not on the battlefield.”