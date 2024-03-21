Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy supports March 2024 visit by OSHA professionals

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Three representatives with the Madison, Wis., office for the Occupational Safety and...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Three representatives with the Madison, Wis., office for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visited with members of the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office (ISO) and other Fort McCoy Garrison members March 12 during a visit to the installation.

    During visits like this, OSHA representatives might review administrative data, safety standard operating procedures, job hazard analysis documents, training records, and more, said Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon.

    During this visit, they were escorted by personnel from the Installation Safety Office.

    “In the past, they’ve looked at construction projects (on post),” De Leon said. “They also like to look at maintenance facilities and range operations.”

    The OSHA representatives first held conference with Fort McCoy safety personnel at the ISO, then continued their visit from there. The entire visit took just over two hours for which De Leon said it went well.

    OSHA’s mission, according to its website at https://www.osha.gov, is “to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.”

    Learn more by visiting the website and seeing what OSHA has to offer.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.” See more at https://home.army.mil/imcom.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    OSHA
    Occupational Safety and Health Administration
    Installation Safety Office
    workplace safety

