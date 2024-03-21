Fort McCoy supports March 2024 visit by OSHA professionals

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Three representatives with the Madison, Wis., office for the Occupational Safety and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Three representatives with the Madison, Wis., office for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visit with members of the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office and other Fort McCoy Garrison members March 12, 2024, during a visit to Fort McCoy, Wis. During visits like this, OSHA representatives might review administrative data, safety standard operating procedures, job hazard analysis documents, training records, and more. During this visit, they were escorted by personnel from the Installation Safety Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Three representatives with the Madison, Wis., office for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visited with members of the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office (ISO) and other Fort McCoy Garrison members March 12 during a visit to the installation.



During visits like this, OSHA representatives might review administrative data, safety standard operating procedures, job hazard analysis documents, training records, and more, said Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon.



During this visit, they were escorted by personnel from the Installation Safety Office.



“In the past, they’ve looked at construction projects (on post),” De Leon said. “They also like to look at maintenance facilities and range operations.”



The OSHA representatives first held conference with Fort McCoy safety personnel at the ISO, then continued their visit from there. The entire visit took just over two hours for which De Leon said it went well.



OSHA’s mission, according to its website at https://www.osha.gov, is “to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.”



