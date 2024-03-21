Embracing Responsibility with Confidence and Experience

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Service Members, Family members, and government civilians watched online and gathered...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Service Members, Family members, and government civilians watched online and gathered at the 82nd All-American Hall of Heroes to welcome Mr. Patrick Appleman as the new Director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness on March 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Service Members, Family members, and government civilians watched online and gathered at the 82nd All-American Hall of Heroes to welcome Mr. Patrick Appleman as the new Director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness on March 21, 2024.



“I am truly honored to assume the responsibility as the Director of IMCOM Readiness,” Appleman. “It is my distinct privilege to serve our Soldiers, civilians, and Families for over 30 years.”



Throughout his thirty-plus-year career, Appelman has held increasingly responsible positions within the Department of Defense, demonstrating his high level of experience and respect as an executive. Appelman was the NASA John C. Stennis Space Center's Director of the Center Operations Directorate. In this capacity, Appelman oversaw the Center's extensive institutional services program and its strategic planning. As Director, he played a pivotal role in overseeing the management of Stennis Federal City, which houses more than 50 government, academic, and commercial tenants, as well as the operation and upkeep of the test support facilities at Stennis. Appelman has received recognition for his ability to lead a team in finding efficient answers to challenging issues and his interpersonal and communication abilities.



“The Army got it right,” said Lt. Gen. Omar Jones IV, Commanding General of U.S. Army IMCOM. “Pat, you are the right leader at the right time for this job.”



Jones assumed the role of IMCOM’s Deputy Commanding General in July 2021 and Commanding General in July 2022. He was also the official reviewer for Appleman’s Assumption of Responsibility ceremony.



Armies worldwide have held ceremonies to remember fallen foes, pay tribute to fellow soldiers, and mark noteworthy occasions since ancient times. These rituals have preserved tradition and sparked "esprit de corps" while bringing color and grandeur to military life. The Assumption of Responsibility is a simple, traditional event rich with symbolism and heritage. Key to the ceremony is the passing of the IMCOM colors. These colors represent not only the lineage and honors of the Command but also the loyalty and unity of its Soldiers and civilians .



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Oliver II, senior enlisted Soldier in the IMCOM-R Directorate and principal advisor to the IMCOM-R Director, was the custodian of the colors. The passing of the IMCOM colors symbolizes the transfer of authority to Appleman. The passing of the colors demonstrates to the Soldiers and civilians of the unit that the mantle of leadership has passed to the incoming Director. This also passes the loyalty of the Soldiers and Civilians to their Director.



“This summer, for the first time in IMCOM history, we will have all five directorates with uniform military deputies who were former Garrison Commanders,” said Jones. “So, they will bring their experience to the Directorates to help those Garrison Commanders in the seat currently.”



IMCOM integrates and delivers installation support to give people a better quality of life and readiness in the Army. The vision of IMCOM is modern, resilient, sustainable installations that enhance strategic readiness while providing quality facilities, services, and support to our Soldiers, their Families, Army civilians, and Soldiers for life.