15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive for Third Iteration of Tiger Triumph

VISAKHAPATNAM, India – U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked upon the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), arrived in Visakhapatnam, India to participate in the third iteration of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH between the U.S. and India, March 18.



Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India-U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a combined, joint exercise between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and enhancing interoperability, and will be held from March 18-31, in port and the waters near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, India.



TT24 will highlight the improved bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces, and enhanced bilateral, joint, and services readiness to better achieve mutual regional security objectives in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.



"Our Marines and Sailors are excited to be here for the third iteration of Tiger TRIUMPH and train alongside the Indian Armed Forces," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU, and commander of troops aboard Somerset. "We are looking forward to enhancing our combined and joint capability with our Indian partners across the range of military operations and continue to strengthen our shared vision of a secure Indo-Pacific.”

This year’s exercise will focus on advancing large-scale joint and combined interoperability for HADR operations. The exercise is scheduled to include a harbor phase, followed by a sea phase where U.S. and Indian forces will practice combined operational maneuver, command and control, and joint sustainment operations. Service members will also participate in cultural and athletic events.



Somerset and the embarked elements of the 15th MEU are part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU team. The Boxer ARG and 15th MEU team will operate in a disaggregated construct during parts of its deployment. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are under the command and control of Combined Task Force 76/3, employed by U.S. 7th Fleet to operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Media queries can be directed to the TT24 Combined Joint Information Bureau Director, LCDR Andrew DeGarmo at andrew.r.degarmo.mil@us.navy.mil. For more information, photos, and stories about 15th MEU participation in TT24, visit www.dvidshub.net/units/15thMEUpa.

