2nd Network Battalion Welcomes New Sergeant Major

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew S. Walker, left, commanding officer, 2nd Network Battalion, hands a non-commissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Casey S. Chandler, incoming sergeant major for 2nd Network Battalion, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8, 2024. Master Gunnery Sgt. Eddie W. Dowdell III, outgoing sergeant major of 2nd Network Battalion, relinquished his post as the senior enlisted advisor to Chandler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. Deputee)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The appointment of the first sergeant major assigned to any of the three Marine Corps network battalions took place aboard Camp Lejeune on Mar. 8.



In a ceremony held in front of the battalion command post, 2nd Network Battalion welcomed Sgt. Maj. Casey Chandler. “We're honored to welcome Sergeant Major Chandler to 2nd Network Battalion, a historic milestone as the first network battalion sergeant major in the service,” said Lt. Col Andrew Walker, the battalion’s commanding officer and a native of Florence, Ala. “I’m grateful to retain Master Gunnery Sgt. Dowdell as our Communications Chief and am already witnessing the formidable force he and the sergeant major are building together.”



Master Gunnery Sgt. McDowdell, a native of Fort Bragg, N.C., is excited about the opportunity to remain with the battalion and is looking forward to his new role. “I’ve had the best job in the building for the past 18 months. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the senior enlisted leader of 2nd Network Bn,” said McDowdell. “I am truly proud of all the hard work that our Marines, federal civilians, and contractors have performed in the accomplishment of our mission.”



The appointment of sergeants major to the network battalions marks an important step in the maturation of the units first formed in 2020 to improve oversight, command, and control of the Marine Corps enterprise network. There are currently three operational network battalions, with 1st Network Battalion operating in Camp Pendleton, Calif.; 2nd Network Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C.; and 3rd Network Battalion in Okinawa, Japan. 1st and 3rd Network Battalion are slated to receive sergeants major later in the year.



A native of Boise, Idaho, Sgt. Maj. Chandler is looking forward to this new challenge. “It is an honor and a privilege to join the 2nd Network Battalion team as their sergeant major,” Chandler stated after the ceremony. “I am eagerly looking forward to the opportunities and experiences forthcoming with the Marines, federal civilians, and contractors of 2nd Network Battalion.”