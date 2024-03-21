Dodge Fitness Center extends hours of operation

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Dodge Fitness Center is now available 24/7 for service members, uniformed service retirees, adult dependents 18 or older, and Department of Defense civilian shift workers regularly scheduled outside the duty hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Dodge Fitness Center is now available 24/7 for service members, uniformed service retirees, adult dependents 18 or older, and Department of Defense civilian shift workers regularly scheduled outside the duty hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“We want as many people to use the fitness centers as we can manage,” said Kevin Ball, the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Fitness and Sports manager. “However, our priorities are aligned with the Department of Defense and Air Force instruction.”



The “authorized patrons” policy remains unchanged during staffed hours at all Wright-Patterson Air Force Base fitness centers, he added.



AFI 34-101, “AIR FORCE MORALE, WELFARE, AND RECREATION PROGRAMS AND USE ELIGIBILITY,” is the guidance fitness centers adhere to. It categorizes and prioritizes each authorized group’s accessibility to facilities.



To have 24/7 access, patrons must undergo a verification process.



DOD civilians must provide email verification from their supervisor outlining nontraditional work hours to gym personnel so they can receive 24/7 access.



Adult family members without a Common Access Card can go to Dodge Fitness Center and show their Military Identification card to obtain a Radio Frequency Identification card. The RFID will enable them access to the facilities after staffed hours.



RFID cards are limited, 88 FSS officials said. Therefore, if patrons lose or damage the RFID, the cardholder will only be permitted one replacement per year.



Starting March 4, Dodge Fitness Center will be in accordance with Jarvis Fitness Center as both will have staffed operations Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Wright Field Fitness Center staff operations are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also open weekends and Air Force Materiel Command family days during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



During staffed operations, fitness center accessibility for authorized patrons includes uniformed and retired service members, dependents, DOD civilian employees and DOD retired civilians.



Additionally, during staffed operations, all authorized patrons may sponsor a guest to use a fitness center if they remain with them in the facility.



“24/7 access is limited due to our economic resources and certain safety risks,” Ball said. “However, we are determined to continuously brainstorm ways to make sure everyone has the access they need that will be suitable for them.”



If you have any further questions, call Dodge Fitness Center at 937-257-4225.

