Lithuanian Soldiers train Pa. Guard Soldiers on ‘Carl Gustaf’

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Lithuanian Armed Forces conduct training with Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from 1-110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team on the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor/Anti-Personnel Weapon System March 15, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Capt. Daniel Kysela)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the Lithuanian Armed Forces recently provided training to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers on the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor/Anti-Personnel Weapon System.



Lithuanian soldiers from the Griffin Brigade’s Anti-Tank Company conducted MAAWS training with Soldiers from Alpha and Charlie companies, 1-110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team March 14 to 17.



The M3 MAAWS, commonly referred to as the "Carl Gustaf," is a man-portable recoilless rifle that allows dismounted soldiers to engage different types of targets, including vehicles, personnel and structures.



The Pennsylvania National Guard fielded the weapon in 2023, and the Lithuanian soldiers were brought here because they have more experience with it and were able to help their partner Pa. Guard Soldiers get a greater familiarization with the system, said Capt. Daniel Kysela, training officer for 1-110th Infantry.



“Since we only recently fielded the MAAWS, the addition of the Griffin Brigade’s soldiers to our training was a huge force multiplier,” Kysela said. “They’ve been using these for years, and our Soldiers were quickly able to absorb years of TTPs through their interactions this weekend.”



The training included classroom instruction, crew drills and a field maintenance class.



In addition to training on the MAAWS, the Lithuanians’ visit also helped strengthen the partnership Lithuania and the Pennsylvania National Guard have through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Kysela said.



“Events like this show the true strength of the partnership between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania, as we can help each other by sharing our expertise,” Kysela said. “As our Soldiers look to begin carrying these weapon systems for our situational training exercises and firing them during our live-fires, they’ll rely on the foundation that our friends in the Anti-Tank Company helped build.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have partnered through the State Partnership Program since 1993. Since the partnership began, the two sides have taken part in over 800 security cooperation engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.